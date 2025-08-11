He was a world-class star and now he's offering himself to Real Madrid: Florentino says no

Real Madrid are facing the final days of preparation before debuting in LaLiga with the peace of mind of having their squad finalized. Florentino Pérez and the sporting management have made it clear that there won't be any more moves in the market, except for an absolutely exceptional opportunity. However, one of the most high-profile names of the last decade has once again been linked to the club, although this time on his own initiative.

Mario Balotelli, who will turn 35 years old tomorrow, surprised in an interview by confessing that his dream is still to play for Real Madrid. The Italian forward, without a team since his brief stint at Genoa, stated that he wants to keep competing "two or three more years" before retiring alongside his brother Enock at modest Vado in the Italian fourth division.

The reality, however, is that his signing for the white team is unfeasible. From Valdebebas, there is no interest in strengthening the attack, especially not with a player whose performance is far from his best version. Madrid closed their transfer market weeks ago, betting on what was built in the early weeks of summer.

A career marked by talent and controversy

Balotelli was one of the most promising forwards of his generation. He dazzled at Inter Milan, where he won the treble in 2010 under José Mourinho, and later enjoyed successful spells at Manchester City, with whom he won the Premier League and the FA Cup. He also played for Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, and Brescia, always leaving glimpses of his technical quality and his ability to decide important matches.

| Genoa

However, his career was also marked by inconsistency and off-field incidents that affected his progress. With the Italian national team, he was a protagonist at Euro 2012, where he scored a historic brace against Germany in the semifinals, but his presence in the "Azzurra" faded over time.

A past with nods to Spain

Although many don't know it, Balotelli already had a brief experience in Spain during his formative years. He spent six months in the youth ranks of FC Barcelona before making the leap to Inter. At that time, he played alongside footballers like Giovanni and Jonathan dos Santos, Thiago Alcántara, or Bojan Krkic. "It was a joy to step onto the field, we played with freedom and hardly any tactics, just technique. We even managed to win matches 15-0," he recalled with nostalgia.

That memory seems to have fueled his hope of returning to Spanish soccer, this time at the elite level and wearing the Real Madrid jersey. But the circumstances are very different: age, current form, and the club's current transfer philosophy make his arrival impossible.

The future of Super Mario

Waiting for a new opportunity, Balotelli keeps training on his own. His goal is to find a team that offers him trust and minutes so he can end his career with dignity. Although Real Madrid is out of the equation, the forward assures that he still has soccer to offer.

In his golden era, "Super Mario" was able to shine on European nights and on the most demanding stages. Today, however, his name only appears linked to Chamartín as an anecdote. At the white club, they are clear that times have changed and that their sporting priorities now focus on a different type of profile.