Àlex Delmàs speaks clearly about Fermín after the Gamper: 'Barça...'

On the night of the Joan Gamper Trophy, in addition to Barça's victory, there was one name that once again captured the spotlight: Fermín López. The attacking midfielder from Huelva, who already finished last season with a brilliant final stretch, keeps showing that he is ready to compete at the highest level despite the fierce competition for his position.

Last season, Fermín finished LaLiga with three goals and one assist in the last five matches. This performance came in a context of maximum demand, with Dani Olmo established as an undisputed starter, Gavi in top form, and young players like Dro pushing for a place (and getting it this summer). Despite that situation, the Andalusian earned minutes and made it clear that his ability to influence the game is not circumstantial.

Àlex Delmàs's message after the Gamper

The analyst and former footballer Àlex Delmàs did not hesitate to speak out after the match. In a message on social media, he was emphatic: "Barça can never let Fermín go," he wrote. He then listed the virtues that, in his view, make him an essential profile: commitment, energy, attacking presence, work rate, positional intelligence, and goal-scoring ability. For Delmàs, he is "a perfect attacking midfielder for Flick's Barça" and an "untouchable" player.

His words come at a time when Barça are evaluating every piece of their squad to fit it into Hansi Flick's system. Meanwhile, although his natural position is already filled with established names, Fermín is showing that his contribution can make a difference.

A profile that fits Flick's Barça

Under Flick's leadership, Barça seeks a high-intensity game, constant pressing, and quick transitions. Fermín possesses those qualities. His ability to arrive from the second line, his instinct to appear in finishing areas, and his willingness to work defensively make him compatible with the demands of the German coach.

In addition, his versatility to play in interior positions or as a pure attacking midfielder allows him to adapt to different tactical approaches, something that can give him an advantage when fighting for minutes.

Direct competition with Gavi and Dani Olmo

Fermín's presence creates an interesting scenario within the squad. Dani Olmo remains a key piece for Flick, while Gavi arrives after a spectacular preseason in which he was even the team's top scorer. Added to this is Dro, the new gem from the academy, who is also demanding a leading role. In this context, Fermín is not only competing for minutes, but he also forces all his rivals in the position to raise their level.

Beyond football, Fermín conveys hunger and commitment. He made it clear in his recent statements: he wants to stay and succeed at Barça. That mentality, together with his technical and physical qualities, explains why respected voices like Delmàs's are calling for the club to keep him as a strategic piece for both the present and the future.

With LaLiga about to begin, the big question is how many minutes he will be able to accumulate in such a talent-packed midfield. What seems certain is that, if he keeps this level, Flick will find it very difficult to leave him out of his plans.