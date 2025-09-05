Barça holds a grudge against Athletic Club de Bilbao over Nico Williams: Laporta's move

The summer left a tense atmosphere between Barça and Athletic Club that still affects the institutional relations between both teams. At Camp Nou, there is a feeling that the Nico Williams episode was much more than a failed signing. The young winger was one step away from joining Barça, but he ultimately renewed with Athletic to play in the Champions League.

The operation was a major setback and showed a breakdown of trust between both boards, made worse by the Basque club's meeting with Javier Tebas to analyze Barça's finances.

The situation has turned into a standoff with both sporting and political overtones, where Aymeric Laporte now emerges as an unexpected protagonist. The center-back had everything agreed to return from Al-Nassr, but the registration was not formalized within the regulatory deadline. Athletic confirmed that the documentation arrived late despite having an agreement with the player and the Saudi club.

| @athleticlub

Because of this, Ernesto Valverde showed his frustration because he urgently needs a top-level defender after being left with only Vivian and Paredes as available center-backs. Yeray Álvarez's suspension, Egiluz's injury, and Núñez's departure have left the team very weakened.

Barça go after Laporte

Joan Laporta sees that gap as an opportunity and wants to take advantage of the situation to strengthen Barça in the winter. Laporte, a Spanish international with extensive Premier League experience, fits all of Hansi Flick's demands for the defensive line. According to El Nacional, the German coach still doesn't trust Christensen, while Araújo continues to struggle with physical problems that constantly affect him.

The arrival of a player of this level would guarantee immediate solidity and would also send a strong message to Athletic. For Laporta, beyond the sporting aspect, signing Laporte would also be payback for the Williams episode.

The main obstacle remains financial, as is the case with most operations at Barça today. Deco is studying different departures to create salary cap space, including the possible sale of Christensen if he doesn't renew his contract. In that scenario, January appears to be the ideal window to launch a definitive offensive and convince the center-back.

Laporte keeps the desire to return to La Liga and would prioritize a Barça offer over others—except, of course, Athletic's. The Catalan club believes this is a strategic opportunity to strengthen the team and at the same time regain power in the domestic market.

It remains to be seen what decision Aymeric Laporte will make in the hypothetical case that this information from El Nacional is true and Barça go after him. What is clear is that, without a doubt, if Joan Laporta manages to snatch him from Athletic, he would make a bold statement. After all, revenge is a dish best served cold.