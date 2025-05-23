Pellegrini's 'jab' at Real Madrid: 'The way Ancelotti is leaving...'

The season is leaving its mark on one of the biggest clubs in European football. Real Madrid, accustomed to excellence and stability on the bench, finds itself in a situation that few expected at this point in the year. The early departure of its coach, who had a current contract, and the arrival of a new project mark a change of cycle that generates both expectations and uncertainties among fans and the specialized press.

The 2024/2025 football season hasn't been easy for Real Madrid. Although the club started as the favorite in all competitions, especially after the arrival of Mbappé, the results haven't been up to expectations. After a campaign marked by ups and downs and irregular performance, the management made one of the most delicate decisions: to end Carlo Ancelotti's cycle early. The Italian coach, with a contract until 2026, will not continue next season on Santiago Bernabéu bench.

This departure opens the doors to a new project led by Xabi Alonso, a figure beloved by the white fans and considered one of the great promises in the European coaching scene. However, the change hasn't gone unnoticed by the club's environment or other LaLiga protagonists.

Pellegrini's view: respect and a hint at Real Madrid's management

Manuel Pellegrini, Betis coach and former Real Madrid coach in the 2009/10 season, was questioned in a press conference about his colleague's situation. The Chilean didn't hesitate to praise Ancelotti's career: "I think what Ancelotti has done, not only at Real Madrid but in his career, has been spectacular. He is the only one who has worked in the five leagues and has won the title in all of them. The numbers he has at Real Madrid are truly spectacular."

However, the phrase that caught the most attention came right after, when Pellegrini opted for prudence but hinted at his opinion on the Italian's departure: "Regarding the way he is leaving, I prefer not to comment. I have my opinion, but I'm not going to say it." A statement that has been interpreted as a veiled criticism of the white management and the way the replacement is being handled.

Pellegrini, who knows firsthand the pressure and demands of Real Madrid after his stint at the club in 2009/10, thus adds a new perspective on how coaching cycles are managed at Europe's most successful club.

Ancelotti and Pellegrini: history of duels and mutual respect

Throughout their careers, Ancelotti and Pellegrini have faced each other eight times. The balance clearly favors the Italian coach, with three wins, four draws, and only one victory for Pellegrini, precisely achieved this season. These data reflect Ancelotti's hegemony in direct duels, but also the respect they have for each other, as was evident in the Chilean's statements.

It should not be forgotten that Pellegrini himself experienced a premature departure from the white club after a single season in which, despite achieving a historic league score, he was left without titles. That personal experience reinforces the message he left in the press conference.