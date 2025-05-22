Lobo Carrasco's harsh criticism of Szczesny: 'He's a...'

In the final stretch of the season, the media spotlight in soccer not only focuses on the results on the field but also on the gestures and attitudes of the protagonists off the field. FC Barcelona, after winning the league title in a campaign marked by excitement until the last minute, has experienced intense celebrations through the streets of Barcelona. Thousands of fans took to the streets to accompany their idols, in a party that had everything... even controversy.

The Szczesny phenomenon: from retirement to unexpected prominence

The case of the Polish goalkeeper is one of those surprising stories that only soccer can offer. Retired from professional soccer at the start of the season, Szczesny received a call from Barça after the unexpected injury of Marc-André ter Stegen. The club needed an immediate solution to cover the goal and bet on the experience of the Pole, who accepted the challenge and returned to the elite to become one of the team's silent heroes.

Throughout the course, Szczesny has performed at a high level and has earned the respect of the locker room and the fans, to the point that the sports management is already considering offering him a renewal for one more season. However, the goalkeeper has not yet made a final decision about his future, leaving the Barça fans in suspense.

| FCB

The joke that became a meme: smoking, between fun and controversy

Not everything has been praise for Szczesny. Throughout the year, social media and the media have turned the goalkeeper's smoking habit into a kind of recurring meme. From images of him smoking in the locker room after winning LaLiga—even published by the club itself—to other celebrations where he is seen with a cigar or cigarette in his mouth, Szczesny's figure has been enveloped in a kind of media bubble that has oscillated between fun and criticism.

The situation reached its peak during the recent celebration parade, where thousands of children and families witnessed Szczesny smoking in public on the Barça bus. This gesture, far from going unnoticed, has caused an intense debate about the image that footballers project and the social responsibility they have as role models for children and youth.

Lobo Carrasco erupts on El Chiringuito: criticism of Szczesny's image

Public opinion was quick to react, and among the most forceful voices is that of Lobo Carrasco, former player and current panelist on El Chiringuito. Carrasco did not hesitate to express his anger: "For me, it's a bad image. He is surrounded by athletes everywhere. When I see someone like that, I see a sick person. Forgive me for being so harsh, but they are sick, and we must help them to get out of that vice (smoking) that takes life away from them and projects a horrible image for the children who want to be footballers. I would sanction him. If I'm on the bus, he doesn't get on. Let him do what he wants in his private life."

His words have caused a real wave of reactions, dividing the fans and followers on social media. While some consider Carrasco's statements excessive and appeal to the personal freedom of the players, others support the message and call for stricter measures from the club to prevent such images from being repeated in the future.