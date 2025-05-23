Imanol Alguacil moves everyone in his farewell to Real Sociedad: 'My mother...'

In soccer, there are farewells that transcend sports and become the living history of the club. What was experienced next weekend in San Sebastián was much more than the last home game of a coach. It was the farewell of a symbol, a man who has marked an era at Real Sociedad. The Reale Arena was adorned in blue and white to honor Imanol Alguacil on a day filled with unforgettable emotions. The stands vibrated with every detail, and although Real took the three points against Girona, the result was almost an anecdote amidst so much sentiment.

The fans prepared a spectacular welcome, the players rallied around their coach, and even the management publicly acknowledged his legacy. But nothing was as moving as Imanol himself, who knew how to open his heart at the most special moment.

The message from a mother that changed a life

When the spotlight was on Imanol in the press room, the coach decided not to talk only about soccer. In a press conference that is now part of Real's recent history, Imanol opened up about the most personal episode of his life. With a choked voice, he remembered his mother and the advice that shaped his character and his way of leading.

| YouTube

Alguacil himself confessed that this advice has accompanied him in the worst and best moments, both in life and on the bench. In his farewell, he not only expressed gratitude to Real Sociedad but also offered a lesson in humanity and resilience.

Titles, youth academy, and a legacy that will remain

If anything defines Imanol Alguacil's era at Real Sociedad, it is the blend of results and values. Under his leadership, the txuri-urdin club experienced one of the most brilliant periods in its recent history. The Copa del Rey won in 2021, after defeating Athletic Club, became the most memorable trophy of his cycle. But his merit is not limited to lifting titles.

Imanol always bet on the youth academy, giving opportunities to dozens of players trained at Zubieta and consolidating a club model based on local talent. Players like Oyarzabal, Zubimendi, or Marín have grown under his guidance. Additionally, Real Sociedad has enjoyed five consecutive seasons competing in Europe, a consistency that has returned the team to the elite.

In total, Imanol Alguacil managed more than 330 official matches, being one of the longest-serving coaches in the club's history. Every victory, every comeback, and every debut have been marked by the passion and character of a man who has never stopped fighting and smiling, as his mother asked him to.