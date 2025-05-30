Pedrerol stands firm, 'no' to Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or: His bizarre argument

In the world of soccer, discussions about the Ballon d'Or always generate headlines, controversies, and endless debates. Every year, the award that recognizes the best footballer on the planet becomes wrapped up in the analysis of statistics, titles, and key moments that often tip the balance at the last minute. This time, the focus is once again on the validity of the arguments and the real weight that the last tournaments of the season should have before the award is presented.

As the end of the season approaches, media pressure and the impact of decisive matches tend to determine which footballer ultimately takes home the Ballon d'Or. However, the international calendar introduces a novelty this year that many forget: the Club World Cup, which could have a significant impact on who ends up being the winner of the award.

Pedrerol's argument: Club World Cup yes, Nations League no

Josep Pedrerol, host of "El Chiringuito de Jugones," has once again stirred the hornet's nest with reasoning that hasn't left anyone indifferent. "I said that if Real Madrid won the Club World Cup, Mbappé would be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or. They've gotten very upset in Barcelona," he stated in his latest appearance, referring to the avalanche of criticism he received for his stance days earlier.

| Canva

Pedrerol keeps that, although he acknowledges Lamine Yamal's current level, the absence from the major stages of the Champions League final and the Club World Cup could hurt him in the race for the Ballon d'Or. According to his logic, footballers who make it to the final stretch of these tournaments have media exposure that can be decisive when voters make their decision.

Curiously, the journalist seems to completely ignore the existence of the Nations League, whose final phase will be played right after the Champions League. This tournament, where Spain and France could face each other, may prove decisive for public perception and the evaluation of the candidates, especially if figures like Lamine Yamal or Mbappé deliver decisive performances in that international event. Moreover, by his logic, Mo Salah also can't be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or, since he plays neither the Champions League final nor the Club World Cup.

Pedrerol based his argument on there being "a month and a half without media resonance" that would put certain players at a disadvantage. However, the reality of the 2025 calendar is quite different: the Ballon d'Or gala will be held when the new season has already started and several protagonists have been competing for weeks in leagues and international tournaments.

Dembélé and Lautaro, his other candidates

The Catalan host cites Dembélé and Lautaro as examples, arguing that their presence in the Champions League and the Club World Cup gives them a media advantage over any other candidate. However, the history of the Ballon d'Or has shown that the trophy doesn't always go to the winner of the last big final, but to the footballer whose season, from start to finish, has been the most consistent, impactful, and decisive.

At this point, Lamine Yamal's case is paradigmatic. The young Barça winger has delivered a dazzling campaign, with statistics that surpass most of his direct rivals, and has managed to maintain an outstanding level even in matches without classification significance. As of today, most analysts place him as the main favorite alongside Mbappé, Salah, and Raphinha, among others.