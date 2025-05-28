Surreal response from Josep Maria Minguella about Lamine Yamal's father: 'No...'

In the ever-vibrant world of soccer and its protagonists, certain anecdotes manage to capture attention due to their uniqueness. Such is the case of a recent encounter between Josep Maria Minguella, a historic players' agent and emblematic figure of FC Barcelona, and Mounir Nasraoui, father of the young prospect Lamine Yamal. A photograph shared on social media sparked a wave of comments and speculation, not so much because of its content, but due to the curious circumstance surrounding it.

Unexpected encounter

The image in question shows Minguella and Nasraoui sharing a table on a Barcelona terrace, victory gesture included. However, what might seem like a planned meeting between two figures from the Barça environment turned out to be a fortuitous coincidence. According to Minguella on the program "Versió RAC1," the encounter was completely unexpected.

"A gentleman with a checkered hat came to give me a hug, told me I was number one. We sat down and one of his friends took a photo of us. At that moment, I didn't know who he was," said Minguella. The surprise was enormous when, later, he discovered that his effusive interlocutor was Lamine Yamal's father.

| Twitter

The photo went viral

The publication of the photograph quickly caused reactions. While some interpreted it as a display of camaraderie, others questioned the appropriateness of sharing images without the explicit consent of all those involved. Minguella, meanwhile, downplayed the matter, highlighting Nasraoui's kindness and the casual nature of the encounter.

This episode adds to other recent ones involving Lamine Yamal's father, who has been at the center of media attention for his posts on social media. Recently, he shared an image with the number "19.3," interpreted by many as a reference to his son's net salary after his contract renewal with FC Barcelona.

This gesture was criticized by sports journalism figures, such as Manu Carreño, who expressed disbelief at the need to make contractual details public.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya

Misunderstanding or strategy? Social media can't agree

The series of events involving Nasraoui raises questions about his role in his son's career and his relationship with the media. Is he a proud father sharing significant moments without ulterior motives, or is there a more calculated strategy behind his actions?

What is certain is that, in today's soccer world, where image and narrative are almost as important as performance on the field, every gesture is analyzed and debated in detail.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal continues his meteoric rise at FC Barcelona, showing that, beyond the anecdotes and controversies that may surround his environment, his talent and dedication are the true protagonists of his story.