Confirmed, goodbye Griezmann: Atlético has already found a new striker, he's 'top'

This season has been a roller coaster for Atlético de Madrid. The Colchonero club, accustomed to competing at the European elite under Diego Simeone's leadership, has seen questions multiply regarding the future of several of its top stars. In particular, the figure of its leading striker, who has been the team's compass in decisive moments for years. However, the board is not standing idly by and is already considering top-level alternatives to strengthen the squad, showing that the club doesn't want to lose its competitive edge on the international stage.

Griezmann's future hanging in the air: key to the transfer market moves

One of the main focuses for the Rojiblancos right now is Antoine Griezmann's contractual and sporting situation. The Frenchman, whose contract ends in 2026, is going through an especially complicated year. Rumors about his possible departure have been growing as the weeks go by. According to information provided by Juanfe Sanz on El Chiringuito, Atlético is clear about one thing: if Griezmann leaves, they will not settle for just any replacement. In that scenario, the club already has a name highlighted in red that appeals to both Simeone and the sporting management, and that would be a statement signing to maintain favorite status in LaLiga and in Europe.

Lautaro Martínez, the 'top' alternative for the attack

The option that has gained the most traction in the Metropolitano offices is Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine striker, an undisputed figure for Inter Milan and a UEFA Champions League finalist this season, possesses all the qualities Simeone seeks in his ideal number nine: power, tactical intelligence, and proven goal-scoring ability. Lautaro is not a new name on the Rojiblancos' agenda; in previous transfer windows, he was already on the club's radar, although his arrival never materialized.

| AFA

This year, Lautaro has once again posted outstanding numbers: he has played a total of 48 matches, scoring 22 goals and providing 7 assists across all competitions. In Serie A alone, his 12 goals and 5 assists have been key for Inter to compete for every title. Additionally, he has stood out especially in the Champions League, with 9 goals in 13 matches, establishing himself as one of the most lethal strikers on the continent.

Meanwhile, Lautaro is a player used to defensive demands and working off the ball, an essential quality for any forward who aspires to shine under Simeone's orders. Additionally, his versatility allows him to play in several positions across the front line, something especially valuable for an Atlético side that often alternates formations and needs tactical alternatives.

A signing dependent on Griezmann's departure

Despite the rumors, everything indicates that Lautaro Martínez's arrival would only happen if Griezmann decides to end his time as a Rojiblanco this summer. For now, there is no definitive decision, but the door remains open for next year if circumstances change. Juanfe Sanz himself made it clear in his appearance: "It's a deal dependent on the departure of an important player... That name is Antoine Griezmann. If he doesn't leave this summer, next year Lautaro would once again be one of the favorite options."

Atlético's interest is real, although the deal would be complex from a financial standpoint. Not only because of the high market price of the Argentine, but also due to competition from other major European clubs that could tempt the striker.