Pau Cubarsí takes advantage of Iñigo Martínez's departure: decision made, Flick agrees

LaLiga updated Barcelona's squad numbers this Friday, August 8, highlighting a young academy player's move to number 5, a historic emblem worn by icons like Carles Puyol, Ronald Koeman, and Sergio Busquets. This change indirectly confirms Iñigo Martínez's imminent departure to Al-Nassr, freeing up the number after an agreement that allowed his exit if a convincing offer arrived.

Pau Cubarsí, who learned about this possibility yesterday, is taking on a symbol that represents leadership and solidity, aligned with his meteoric rise from La Masia. Thus, the promising center-back from Girona has decided to change his skin, leaving behind number 2 and starting to wear this highly significant number in Barça's history. He debuted with 33, switched to 2, and now to 5.

Pau Cubarsí is establishing himself as the undisputed center-back in Flick's 4-3-3 system, where his ball distribution and anticipation make the difference in quick transitions. At 18 years old, he played 56 matches last season, completing 92% of his passes and averaging 1.8 interceptions per game, numbers that support his guaranteed starting spot.

| FCB

Options to partner Cubarsí in the center-back pairing under Flick

Hansi Flick is considering alternatives to pair with Cubarsí in defense, prioritizing a balance between experience and potential. Ronald Araújo brings power with an average of 2.5 aerial duels won per match, although mistakes in preseason and at the end of last season raise doubts about his consistency.

Andreas Christensen, initially on the transfer list, refused to leave and is keeping number 15, contributing calmness in building from the back. He left a great impression in South Korea, where he even scored a fantastic long-range goal. Meanwhile, Eric García adds positional versatility, while Jules Koundé and Gerard Martín, tested during the Asian tour, serve as wildcards in emergencies.

Conflict with Ter Stegen and absences in the squad number list

The squad number update reveals another anomaly: Marc-André ter Stegen appears without a number, amid disciplinary proceedings for refusing to share medical reports with LaLiga. This adds to the temporary loss of his captaincy, creating tensions that Flick must manage to keep unity.

Probable line-ups for Gamper and league debut in Mallorca

For the Joan Gamper this Sunday, Flick could line up Cubarsí with Araújo in the center, Pedri directing the midfield, and Rashford leading the attack in Lewandowski's absence due to discomfort. With no serious injuries reported, the tactical focus prioritizes positional control to exploit counterattacks.