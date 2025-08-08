Urgent statement from Barça: Robert Lewandowski injured, what's does he have

FC Barcelona is preparing for a new chapter in LaLiga with renewed excitement under Hansi Flick's leadership. The preseason has shown progress in the play style, with an emphasis on possession and high pressing. The Culers are returning from an Asian tour that left positive impressions among fans. However, an unexpected turn in training has set off alarms at the Ciutat Esportiva. With just days before the official start, fans are wondering how this will affect the team's performance in the upcoming matches.

The club issued a statement this Friday, August 8, that has caused concern among supporters. Robert Lewandowski is experiencing muscle discomfort in the biceps femoris of his left leg. The official note states that he will miss the Joan Gamper Trophy against Como this Sunday, but it doesn't specify an exact recovery time.

His progress will determine when he can return, leaving open the question of his availability for the league debut at Son Moix next weekend. Experts suggest that, since it isn't a tear, the recovery could be quick and that he is expected for sure for the second league match. In addition, the Pole isn't prone to long injuries and recovers quickly; his worst spell in the Culers' infirmary lasted just 3 weeks. It was at the start of the 23/24 season after his ankle injury.

| FCB

Key absence

This striker, who excelled during the Asian tour, played 135 min. (135 minutos) in three matches, starting twice. Against Vissel Kobe, his assist to Bardghji sealed a crucial 1-2, while against Seoul and Daegu he scored in convincing 3-7 and 0-5 victories. His numbers show an average of one goal or assist per match, highlighting his importance in Flick's system. At almost 37 years old, his experience remains a pillar, with 25 goals in LaLiga last season.

Attacking alternatives for the Gamper and LaLiga

With his absence confirmed for the friendly, Hansi Flick must restructure his attack. Marcus Rashford, recently arrived on loan, emerges as the favorite to lead the front line, taking advantage of his official debut in the Gamper. Dani Olmo, with his versatility as a false nine, is also being considered after standing out in similar roles last year. Ferran Torres, despite a muscle overload, seems ready to get some minutes if he recovers in time. This rotation will allow the squad to be evaluated before the clash against Mallorca.

During some of the Pole's absences last season, Barça, with a superb Ferran Torres, kept performing perfectly. Even so, being able to count on a man who eats, breathes, and lives for goals is always a key asset.