Oviedo wants a footballer who also interests Cádiz

Since their promotion, Oviedo have been very active in the market. Under Grupo Pachuca's management, the Blues have surprised with high-profile signings such as, among others, Salomón Rondón, Luka Ilic, and Brandon Domingues, players who raise the squad's level and aim to make the Carbayón club one of the main contenders this season. Even names like Luka Jovic have been linked in recent days, proof that ambition knows no bounds at Tartiere.

However, the Blue offense still needs that definitive boost in quality. That's where Lucas Ocampos's name comes in. The Argentine winger, currently at Mexican side Monterrey, has become one of Real Oviedo's targets, according to outlets such as La Nueva España and 365scores. Ocampos, who doesn't hide his desire to return to Spain, keeps several options open, including going back to River Plate, the club where he was developed. Both Oviedo and Cádiz have entered the race strongly.

Cádiz and their bet on an attack with a Sevilla flavor

Meanwhile, Cádiz have focused much of their summer strategy on strengthening with former Sevilla players. Suso's arrival at the start of the market and the subsequent signing of GarcÍa Pascual, a Sevilla youth product, confirm Cádiz's commitment to proven footballers in LaLiga. The interest in Lucas Ocampos, first reported by Mexican media and picked up by Diario de Cádiz, would fit into this ongoing policy, where the club seeks to build a forward line with a lot of quality and, above all, a strong Sevilla background.

The deal, however, looks complicated. Monterrey have no intention of letting go easily of a player under contract until 2027 (2027) who was a key piece in the last Club World Cup, where Rayados reached the knockout rounds. Recovering the investment made in the Argentine is the Mexican board's priority, which makes Ocampos's arrival an economic challenge for both Spanish teams, especially for Cádiz, who would struggle to match the figures being discussed in Mexico.

That said, there is talk that Monterrey are open to listening to offers for the Argentine footballer, who hasn't fully won over the Mexican club's fans. It is suspected that one of Grupo Pachuca's proposals is to secure a loan with an option to buy that, according to the aforementioned media, could become mandatory if the team stays up. La Nueva España, meanwhile, guarantees that it was the player himself who, in an effort to leave Rayados, has offered himself to Real Oviedo.

The value of Lucas Ocampos: numbers that support his signing

Ocampos's career at Sevilla FC is the best proof of what he can bring to LaLiga. Between 2019 and 2024, the Argentine played 208 official matches, scoring 44 goals and providing 22 assists, in addition to actively participating in both the defensive and offensive play of his team. His intensity is reflected in 44 yellow cards and more than 17,000 min. (15,600 min.) played, making him a key figure at the Sevilla club during his time there.

For Oviedo, his arrival would mean an immediate boost in attacking quality. For Cádiz, it would complete a forward line with Suso, Ocampos, and GarcÍa Pascual, reviving one of the most feared combinations from Sevilla's recent past.