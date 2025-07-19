Manuel Pellegrini's problem and Betis's issue with Abde

Real Betis Balompié is continuing with their squad renewal process. The verdiblanco sporting management, with the support of Manuel Pellegrini, has given the green light to several departures in this summer transfer window. Some names have already packed their bags, such as Youssouf Sabaly, Jesús Rodríguez, or even Johnny Cardoso. But one has taken on special prominence in recent weeks: Ez Abde.

A gem in the shop window

The Moroccan striker was one of the sensations in the final stretch of last season. His performance in the Conference League final against Chelsea was spectacular, until he got injured and the team missed him. His dribbling ability, explosiveness, and unpredictability make him a very attractive profile.

These aren't baseless rumors. As has emerged, clubs such as AC Milan, AS Roma, RB Leipzig, or several Premier League teams (Everton, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, or Crystal Palace) have shown real interest in the winger born in 2001.

Pellegrini gives the green light… but there's a "but"

Although Abde has performed well under his orders, the Chilean coach believes the team has alternatives to cover his position. Pablo García, one of the academy's gems, has already started knocking on the first team's door, while players like Giovani Lo Celso or Pablo Fornals can also adapt to the wing if necessary.

Pellegrini knows the club needs income to keep strengthening the squad and understands that Abde could bring in a significant amount. However, what seemed like a well-advanced operation has become complicated due to a factor unrelated to the market itself: the player's health.

The injury that puts everything on hold

The winger is suffering from edema that he has been dealing with since the end of the season. Although a quick recovery was desired, the truth is that he still hasn't managed to overcome the process and remains sidelined from training. This setback has made several interested clubs hesitate, as they see Abde's medical situation as a possible risk.

No one wants to spend more than €20 million on a player who doesn't have a clear return date. In addition, the injury also affects Betis's own preparations, as they have the player in the squad without knowing if he'll be able to start the season normally or if they'll have to wait until the last week of the transfer window to finalize his transfer.

Uncertain future, but with real interest

What seems clear is that, if it weren't for the injury, Abde would already have left Betis. His potential, youth, and recent performances make him one of the bargains of the market… as long as he's healthy. For now, his continuity at Benito Villamarín is more tied to the medical staff than to the coach's wishes.

If he recovers in time, there won't be a shortage of offers. If someone finally decides to go for him, assuming the physical risk, Betis could close a multi-million euro deal that would allow them to strengthen other key positions ahead of a season in which they'll compete in three competitions.

Ez Abde, the player half of Europe is longing for, could have his days numbered in Seville… if his body allows it.