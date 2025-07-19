He was linked to Barça and now Atlético want him: everything depends on Samu Lino

Atlético de Madrid aren't resting during this transfer window. With the recent addition of Thiago Almada, the rojiblanco club has shown that they want to build an even more competitive squad for next season. However, in order to keep signing players, some must leave first.

Samu Lino, the possible sacrifice

The Brazilian striker has attracted interest from several teams, especially in the Premier League and in Portugal, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The colchonero club is open to his departure, as long as it helps unlock other strategic moves.

Lino is an unbalancing, fast player, capable of breaking through opposing defenses, but he hasn't managed to secure a spot in Diego Pablo Simeone's starting eleven. In a team seeking more offensive efficiency and tactical options, his role has come into question. His transfer would allow Atlético to free up salary space and generate income.

The Lookman operation underway

One of the names that has emerged strongly in recent hours as a possible reinforcement is Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman. As Fabrizio Romano has pointed out, Atlético are closely monitoring the Atalanta footballer's situation, especially after his great season in Serie A and the Europa League.

Lookman would be an explosive addition: fast, powerful, and a goal threat, he could offer exactly what Simeone is looking for on the wings. However, his arrival won't be easy: the Italian club isn't willing to sell him at any price, and competition for the player is also high.

But Atlético have an ace up their sleeve. If they manage to finalize the sale of Samu Lino—which could be around €20 million—they would have enough financial margin to tackle the Lookman operation.

Thiago Almada, the first major move

Meanwhile, the club has already made official a signing that excites the fans: Thiago Almada, Argentine attacking midfielder, arrives from Atlanta United to strengthen the midfield after Ángel Correa's departure. The young albiceleste talent, only 23 years old, is considered a gem by many scouts.

His signing was closed at around €25 million fixed plus add-ons. With Almada, Atlético not only gains creativity in the final third, but also future and international projection. In addition, the locker room regains an Argentine figure who, by tradition, has always been very present at the club.

Simeone's plan

Diego Simeone doesn't hide his desire to rejuvenate and modernize the team without losing competitiveness. The idea is to have more offensive resources, with players capable of beating their man one-on-one and creating danger in static situations, something that was missing in many phases of last season.

The club has already taken a step with Almada, and they want to keep strengthening the squad. However, they know that departures are just as important as arrivals. It's in this balance that Lino's figure emerges as a strategic key.

A name gaining momentum

In recent hours, a new name has emerged that fits perfectly into Simeone's plans and could be Atlético's real target if the sale of Samu Lino is finalized. It's Johan Bakayoko, young Belgian winger from PSV Eindhoven, who has dazzled this season in the Eredivisie with his directness, dribbling, and ability to play on both flanks.

The 21-year-old player is under contract until 2026, but he would be willing to make the leap to a more demanding league, and Atlético sees in him a profile that Cholo likes. If Lino's departure is finally completed, Bakayoko could wear the rojiblanco jersey. A bet for the future that would fit perfectly into Atlético's new offensive project.