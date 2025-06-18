OM want a 'top' Celta player: firm response, clause or nothing

The 2024/2025 season has allowed several prominent names in Spanish soccer to step up. One of them has undoubtedly been a defender turned attacking utility player, who has not only raised his level but has also been key in helping his team return to European competition. As expected, that performance has attracted the interest of several clubs across the continent.

Celta de Vigo has completed one of their best recent campaigns: qualification for the Europa League, attractive play with Claudio Giráldez's signature style, and a growing role for several Spanish footballers. Among them, one who has stood out the most has been Óscar Mingueza. The Catalan, who arrived two years ago from Barça, has delivered his best season as a professional, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists in 34 LaLiga matches.

His development has been remarkable. From center back to right back and, for much of the season, even as an attacking midfielder. Under Giráldez's guidance, Mingueza has found freedom, prominence, and, above all, consistency. That role has also led him to regularly feature in Luis de la Fuente's drafts for the Spanish national team, establishing himself as one of the most versatile options in the national defense.

| RC Celta

marseille insist, but Celta don't give in

Amid this great sporting moment, a tempting offer has emerged from France. As reported by AS, Olympique de Marseille have set their sights on Mingueza and want him to strengthen the project led by Roberto De Zerbi. OM's interest is real, but as of today the French club is not willing to pay the €20 million release clause demanded by Celta. Even so, talks between both parties will remain open.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria is determined to build a competitive squad and sees Mingueza as an ideal piece for his three-center-back defense or even as a wing-back. The French side's advantage is not only sporting: playing in the Champions League and offering a high salary are their main arguments.

an open market and more offers in the shadows

Marseille are not the only ones who have inquired about the Catalan defender. According to the same previously mentioned source, Bundesliga teams have also shown interest, knowing that Mingueza is entering his final contract year. This situation creates a double scenario: if Celta fail to renew his contract, the player could leave as a free agent in January 2026. Despite this, those at Balaídos keep a firm stance: he will only leave if his release clause is paid.

It should be remembered that, in the event of a transfer, Celta would only receive 50% of the operation, since FC Barcelona retain the other half of the rights. This further complicates negotiations, as the Galicians would have to find a really high price for the sale to be beneficial.