He's back on Atlético de Madrid's radar: Simeone wants him

There is one certainty at the Metropolitano that no one disputes: Atlético de Madrid urgently needs to strengthen their defense. The backline, one of the pillars of Diego Simeone's project since his arrival, has shown worrying cracks in recent months. The match against PSG in the Club World Cup, with four goals conceded and clear lapses in marking and positioning, exposed a reality that had already been developing: the team is not as solid as before.

With José María Giménez's continuity in doubt and only Clément Lenglet's signing confirmed as a reinforcement, the sporting management is working against the clock to secure a key signing.

In this context, a name that was already on the table months ago is gaining traction again: Piero Hincapié. The Ecuadorian center-back from Bayer Leverkusen, just 23 years old, has been on Atlético's radar for some time and is favored by Simeone for several reasons. His versatility—he can play as a left-sided center-back or as a left-back—his ability to play the ball out from the back, and his physical profile fit what the Argentine coach is looking for in his defensive system.

Cuti Romero option becomes complicated

Atlético, who already approached him last summer, now sees an opportunity to reactivate the operation. The elimination of options such as signing Cristian "Cuti" Romero, which is increasingly complicated due to the high price set by Tottenham, has increased Hincapié's value in Atlético's offices. While the Europa League champion is valued at around €70 million, in the Ecuadorian's case the figure could be around €40 million, although sources in Germany warn that it won't be an easy deal.

In fact, Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director, Simon Rolfes, has made it clear on several occasions that the club has no intention of letting Hincapié go. "He is a key piece for us," he said recently. According to the German outlet Kicker, the defender's release clause exceeds €60 million, and a departure is not being considered unless there is an extraordinary offer. Moreover, Bayer has already brought in more than €150 million in sales such as Florian Wirtz, so they are not under financial pressure.

Even so, those close to the player believe the time has come to make the leap. Hincapié was seen in Madrid at the end of May, which fueled speculation, although at that time he was also linked with Real Madrid due to his good relationship with Xabi Alonso, current Leverkusen coach. Days later, some media outlets even spoke of a verbal agreement with Atlético, but this was quickly denied by his agent.

Despite everything, Atlético's interest is firm and remains alive. Hincapié has had two seasons of great performance in Germany, with more than 80 matches played across the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and European competitions. His aggressive marking style, tactical awareness, and youth make him one of the most sought-after players on the market in his position. In a team like Simeone's, which demands intensity and defensive discipline, his adaptation could be immediate.