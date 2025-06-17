Cádiz fish in Atlético de Madrid

Cádiz has started the summer transfer window with determination and confidence. After their relegation to LaLiga Hypermotion, the sports management of the Andalusian team has moved quickly to strengthen key positions and begin shaping a competitive squad that aims for promotion. The club's strategy is based on a mix of established talent and young players with potential, a model that has already shown its first signings.

In this context, Cádiz's latest move has been to finalize the signing of a promising midfielder from Atlético de Madrid, a deal that confirms the roadmap set by Gaizka Garitano and the management led by Juan Cala.

The arrival of Joaquín González, a 24-year-old midfielder from Tenerife, fits this logic. The player, who will sign a contract until June 2030, arrives at Nuevo Mirandilla after a season of growth and minutes with Atlético's reserve team, where he played 28 matches in Primera Federación. Trained in the youth academy of UD Las Palmas, he even made his debut with the Canary Islands' first team in the Copa del Rey before moving to Atlético Sanluqueño, a club where he played more than 2,300 minutes during the 2023/2024 season.

That experience caught the attention of Atlético de Madrid, who brought him into their reserve team. Now Cádiz have bet on him to build a reliable squad for next season.

Cádiz's sports management values his physique, range, and versatility as a defensive midfielder. With his height of 6 ft. 1 in. (1.85 m), his good positioning, and his ability to recover the ball, Joaquín fits perfectly into the player profile Garitano is looking for in midfield. Juan Cala himself, who knows his performance in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, was key in the deal. In fact, they moved ahead of Castellón, another club interested in signing him, to close the deal with Atlético de Madrid.

With this move, Joaquín becomes the third confirmed signing by Cádiz this summer, following the arrivals of Suso Fernández from Sevilla and Sergio Ortuño from Eldense. Suso's signing was received with great enthusiasm by Cádiz fans, as he is a player with experience at the highest level, even in European competitions. His arrival was seen as a nod to the sense of belonging and as a signing that combines talent with commitment. Meanwhile, Ortuño arrives with the backing of his performance in Segunda División, where he has been one of the most consistent midfielders in recent seasons.

Tactically, Garitano is considering several formations, but everything suggests that the 4-2-3-1 will be the base to work from. In that system, Joaquín could be an ideal piece as a holding midfielder, freeing up more offensive profiles like Suso or a possible creative attacking midfielder who could still arrive in this transfer window. In addition, the fact that planning has started so early will allow the coach to work on preseason with a solid foundation, something that can make a difference in such a closely contested league.

The preseason, which will start in a few weeks, will serve as the first test to see how the new pieces fit together. Joaquín will have the opportunity to earn a place from the start, and his adaptation will be closely watched by the fans. The bet on him is significant: a long contract, a personal commitment from the club, and the responsibility of being part of a project that wants to return to the top tier of Spanish soccer as soon as possible.

With this third signing, Cádiz continues to build its new project step by step, with well-considered decisions and specific profiles. The transfer market still has room for movement, but at Nuevo Mirandilla there is confidence in the direction taken. Joaquín González is another piece of a puzzle that is beginning to take shape with ambition, strategy, and a clear vision for the future.