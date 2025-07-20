Olympique Lyon want to sign another player from Women's Barça

In the world of European women's soccer, changes in cycle usually come with major moves in the market. Historic teams, pressured by ambition and the weight of their record, seek to reinvent themselves to return to the top. When an entity like Olympique de Lyon —now OL Lyonnes— decides to revolutionize its structure, all of Europe holds its breath. The French sporting management's bet this season is making it clear that there will be no half measures in the goal to reclaim the continental throne.

Jonatan Giráldez's arrival on Lyon's bench has marked a turning point for the French club's women's section. The Catalan coach, who achieved a golden era full of titles and records with Women's Barça, has been the key piece to start Lyon's most ambitious transformation in the last decade. Not only has a new coach arrived, but also a new identity, debuting the name OL Lyonnes, with a new crest, and embracing a multi-million euro project with its sights set on the Champions League.

The club's financial backing has made it possible to carry out a true revolution in the squad. There have already been eight signings announced in this summer market, a figure that has no recent precedent in French women's soccer. Among the notable names, the focus on young talent, international experience, and above all, the addition of players who have already been key at other European giants stands out.

Eight top-level reinforcements and the goal of making a statement in Europe

The signing of Teagan Micah as OL Lyonnes's eighth addition is just the latest sign of an aggressive policy in the offices. Before the Australian goalkeeper, the club had already presented German Jule Brand, top scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto, and midfielder Ingrid Syrstad Engen, coming directly from Women's Barça, one of the moves that has caused the most buzz in recent weeks.

The list of reinforcements is completed by international Ashley Lawrence —who arrives from Chelsea after shining at PSG—, promising Lily Yohannes, midfielder Sofia Bekhaled, and Norwegian Elida Kolbjørnsen. It is a mix of youth, experience, and above all, hunger for titles to put OL Lyonnes back at the top of Europe. The French club is not only looking for high-profile signings, but footballers capable of understanding the style that Giráldez established in Barcelona: high pressing, possession, and fast transitions.

Lyon targets Women's Barça to complete its project: new negotiations underway

According to some Swedish newspapers, OL Lyonnes's board is working on a new addition that could deal another blow to Women's Barça. After Engen's departure and with the Spanish coach as a major supporter, the French club is holding advanced talks to convince Fridolina Rolfo. It should be noted that she terminated her contract with Barça just a couple of weeks ago and is therefore a free agent.

This move would not only mean a reunion for several footballers who have already shared a locker room in the past, but it would also establish Lyon as the favorite destination for top stars seeking a new challenge after conquering everything in Barcelona. The presence of Giráldez and the trust shown by the club are strong arguments to attract world-class footballers, in a summer that could be key for both teams' future.

OL Lyonnes's goal is clear: to reclaim the continental crown that has eluded them since the 2021-22 season, when they precisely defeated Jonatan Giráldez's Barça in the final. The growth of European women's soccer has raised the level of demand and the Premier League, with its financial power, threatens French hegemony. For this reason, Lyon's commitment is total and seeks to send a resounding message: the club not only wants to compete, but to rule Europe again.