Real Betis gets a NO after making an offer: Pellegrini is worried

The summer transfer market always brings unexpected surprises. In the middle of preseason, teams adjust their squads with surgical precision. Real Betis, under the direction of Manuel Pellegrini, faces challenges in its offensive line. The need for depth in attack is evident. Injuries and a demanding schedule set the pace.

Pellegrini closely observes every move. The Engineer looks for pieces that fit into his tactical scheme. The verdiblanco fans are waiting for reinforcements that will excite them. Benito Villamarín longs for goals and victories. In this context, negotiations are intensifying. Every offer sent generates anticipation. However, not all of them receive positive responses.

Negotiations stalled over the young Spanish talent

Leeds United has replied firmly to Betis's proposal. The offer consisted of a loan with a purchase option for Mateo Joseph. The English club immediately rejected the idea. They insist that the forward is not available this summer. This decision comes after Leeds's promotion to the Premier League.

The Elland Road team prioritizes a strong forward line to avoid relegation. Joseph is a key part of their plans. Betis already tried to sign him last January. They offered about €13.4 million. That proposal was also denied. Now, the situation repeats itself in July 2025. Leeds has forwards like Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford. In addition, they recently brought in Lukas Nmecha. Joe Gelhardt could leave, but they're looking for more reinforcements. Joseph, with a contract until 2028, gives Leeds an advantage in negotiations.

Pellegrini shows concern over this refusal. The Chilean coach values the player's versatility. Joseph could complement Cedric Bakambu and Cucho Hernández. His arrival would bring freshness to Betis's attack. Betis sees in him an ideal profile for rotations. However, the rejection forces them to rethink strategies. Talks could continue if they raise their offer.

However, Leeds keeps an inflexible stance. Meanwhile, Joseph is open to returning to Spain. The Spanish forward is looking for regular minutes in a competitive league.

Recent performance and market value of the striker

Mateo Joseph stands out for his potential in English soccer. In the 2024/2025 season, he played 39 matches in the Championship. He scored three goals and provided four assists. He totaled 1,270 minutes (1,270) in the league. In the FA Cup, he played two matches with 180 minutes. He didn't play in the EFL Cup. He totaled 41 appearances and 1,450 minutes (1,450). His market value is €3.5 million. Transfermarkt updated this figure in May 2025. Joseph is 5 ft. 11 in. (180 cm) tall and prefers his right foot. An under-21 international with Spain, he shows maturity despite being 21 years old.

His weaknesses lie in his elite experience. However, his strengths make him a safe bet. For Betis, he would represent a reinforcement with European projection. Pellegrini could shape him in his usual 4-2-3-1. There, he would compete for the pure number nine spot.

Alternative moves in the verdiblanco attack

Betis doesn't stop its activity in the market. Recently, they signed Gonzalo Petit from Nacional of Uruguay. They paid €6 million plus add-ons for 85% of his rights. Petit arrives as an investment for the future. He could debut if they don't sign another forward. Otherwise, he would go on loan to LaLiga. This addition relieves some of the pressure. However, Pellegrini insists on an experienced striker. Other options include midfielders like Ghilardi. The club is looking for balance in all lines.

The preseason moves forward with key matches ahead. Betis faces European rivals in friendlies. Pellegrini tests probable line-ups. Bakambu would lead the initial attack. Hernández would contribute from the wing. Without Joseph, they're exploring alternatives like Uche from Getafe. There are no serious injuries reported so far. However, suspensions could alter plans. The Chilean coach emphasizes the quick adaptation of new signings.