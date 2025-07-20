Atlético de Madrid disrupts Cádiz's plans: Butterfly effect

In soccer, every market decision can trigger an unexpected chain reaction. Cádiz CF is facing the start of the 2025-2026 preseason with the goalkeeper position in the spotlight, in a context where stability between the posts is still not guaranteed. Although the team managed to secure survival in the last campaign, the sporting directors are working against the clock to define the future of a position that could prompt moves both in the first team and in the yellow reserve squad.

Cádiz's sporting management has decided to keep calm and trust David Gil's recovery, who has been the starting goalkeeper so far. Juan Cala, sporting director, has confirmed that the goalkeeper will be available when LaLiga kicks off, although his rehabilitation process is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, the preseason has served to give minutes and confidence to the available alternatives in the squad: Víctor Aznar, who started in the first two preparation matches, and Fer Pérez, who arrived this summer to strengthen the reserve team and played the second half in both the first and second friendlies.

José Antonio Caro's case adds another layer of complexity. Caro, signed with great expectations, lost his starting spot after a tough defeat on the opening day of the 24/25 season and has barely had opportunities since then. However, Gil's injury in the final stretch of last season reopened the door for him to start. His future remains uncertain and Cádiz aren't ruling out his departure if a convincing offer arrives.

Atlético de Madrid's interest in Víctor Aznar shakes up the summer

The standout name in this market for Cádiz's goal is Víctor Aznar. The young Cádiz B goalkeeper has caught Atlético de Madrid's attention for their reserve team, according to journalist Ángel García, known as Cazurreando. Still, Aznar's future largely depends on the moves that take place in Cádiz's first team. The club is considering giving him a more prominent role if Caro ends up leaving, but if that doesn't happen, the option of joining Atlético B gains momentum.

Atlético, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their reserve team's goal with a reliable profile, after several young prospects left for other Primera Federación teams. The operation, although seemingly secondary, could have a significant impact on both clubs' summer planning. As of today, this operation seems increasingly unlikely, especially after Mario de Luis arrived at Cerro del Espino.

Cádiz's strategy in the face of market pressure and the importance of making the right choice

Cádiz faces a complex dilemma: to bet on the continuity of Gil and Caro in the first team or to give way to the new blood coming from the reserve squad. The bet on Víctor Aznar would, in any case, be a bold and risky decision, which would mean a change in the club's trust policy toward the youth academy.

Meanwhile, the club is still waiting for the transfer market to bring an offer for their goalkeepers, which would open the door to new moves. The coaching staff want to solve the final composition of the goal as soon as possible to avoid last-minute surprises, especially in a summer where competition for young goalkeepers has skyrocketed throughout LaLiga and Primera Federación. It seems clear that at least one of the three will leave the Tacita de Plata.