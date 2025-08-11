Olga Ríos breaks her silence after her breakup with Alexia Putellas: 'I'll have to...'

The story that many were closely following is moving again. It's not a statement or an interview, but a brief phrase, published calmly. The late summer context, the aftermath of the Euro Cup, and a relentless media spotlight don't help. Yet, Olga Ríos has decided to speak in her own way.

From silence to a "I'll have to get used to it"

The influencers' agent, who was Alexia Putellas's partner for years, reappeared with an intimate reflection on social media. Between the lines, she left a phrase that set off alarms: "I'll have to get used to it." It was her first clear gesture after weeks of speculation and served to confirm that the emotional process is underway. The comment came after a getaway and with the public conversation already focused on her private life.

The clue, published by El Nacional, broke the silence she had kept since July. The interest isn't random. The breakup became public during the Euro Cup, when Alexia was focused with the national team. At that time, La Vanguardia reported that the relationship had ended, a fact that explained the discretion and the absence of public gestures from the couple.

From Javi de Hoyos's reel to the story of distance

On July 19, journalist Javi de Hoyos sparked the conversation with a reel asking if Alexia and Olga had broken up. He didn't add sensationalism or accusations, but he did make one thing clear: something had changed and the signs on social media suggested it. From there, the story kept growing

Days later, De Hoyos provided more context by commenting that there weren't third parties or an abrupt episode, but rather wear and distance. It was a sober explanation that fits both of their history of discretion. The version, included in reports that cite the journalist himself, pointed to a mature ending, without unnecessary drama.

What Alexia says and how the culé circle reacts

Neither Alexia Putellas nor Olga Ríos have published a joint statement. It's consistent with their style: private relationship, limited public appearances, and zero leaks. Even so, several media outlets highlighted moves that fueled the narrative, such as changes in Instagram follows and the absence of public interactions. Meanwhile, it was noted that Ríos is an agent for influencers —including Violeta Mangriñán— and that her professional schedule usually keeps away from the noise.

This information helps explain the context of a breakup handled with restraint and a focus on work. On the sports side, Alexia keeps her usual message: competitive focus, social projects, and a demanding schedule with Barça and her foundation. The public scene pushes her, but she avoids stepping into the realm of romance. For now, silence and respect.

Adjustment times and a conversation that doesn't stop

Olga's message isn't a farewell to the debate, but it is a way of marking her territory, showing that her private life won't become a spectacle. "I'll have to get used to it" sounds like acceptance and a new routine, as well as a request for space. Olga Ríos breaks her silence with a phrase while Alexia Putellas's circle keeps their composure.