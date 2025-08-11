Bad news for Gavi, Fermín makes it clear: 'I'm going to...'

Before the start of the league season, FC Barcelona has found a new focal point in their midfield. Not because of a signing, but because of the public confirmation from a player who has dispelled all rumors about his future. This decision, in turn, alters the internal competition in a position where competition was already fierce.

A match that changes the script of his summer

Fermín López had been at the center of speculation for weeks. People said he could leave due to a lack of playing time, with offers from England, including Manchester United, knocking on the door. The attacking midfield seemed to be exclusive territory for Dani Olmo, with Gavi shining in preseason as the top scorer and the young Dro earning praise. However, the scenario changed dramatically last night at the Joan Gamper, when Fermín scored a brace and delivered a high-level performance that put him back in the spotlight.

The player was key in the team's high pressing, showed good judgment with every touch, and proved that if he stays, it won't be to watch matches from the bench. His performance was so decisive that it overshadowed the doubts caused in previous weeks and strengthened Xavi Hernández's trust in his squad.

A clear and direct message in front of the cameras

The final confirmation came in the post-match interview broadcast on TV3. After being asked about reports placing him outside the club, the Andalusian was emphatic: "I'm going to stay, the truth is it's my dream and I'll stay, so everyone can be calm." The statement, full of conviction, dispelled any shadow of a departure and made it clear that he will fight for a spot.

The attacking midfielder also emphasized the importance of the match on a collective level: "It was a great match from the whole team and it helps us gain confidence and rhythm." He also praised the new signings, highlighting their quick adaptation and the potential they will bring this season.

A direct battle with Gavi

Fermín's staying is not minor news for Gavi. Both share an area of the field where Dani Olmo is undisputed. If the player from Huelva keeps the level he showed, he will force the Sevillian to compete for every minute to keep his share of prominence. Meanwhile, in the background, the off-field rumors about an alleged bad relationship between their partners have added an extra ingredient of media tension, although none of the main figures have wanted to enter that territory.

For the coach, the situation has a positive reading. Having four quality footballers for the same position allows for rotation, keeping the intensity, and facing a packed schedule with greater guarantees. Dani Olmo, Fermín, Gavi, and Dro, each with their own style, offer tactical options that can be decisive in different match contexts.

With the first league match just around the corner, the debate is on. Fermín has spoken on the field and in front of the microphones, making it clear that he doesn't intend to give up ground. Now it's Gavi's turn to respond in kind so that the battle for the attacking midfield becomes one of the most followed stories of Barça 2025-26.