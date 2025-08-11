Blow for a Real Madrid player: Xabi Alonso will not have him at the start of La Liga

Real Madrid's preseason is progressing with the desired intensity. What is probably the shortest summer break in the club's history seemed like it would be a mere formality for Xabi Alonso to finish instilling the final mechanisms. However, not everything has been positive in these days, since an unexpected setback has altered the new coach's initial plans.

Eduardo Camavinga, one of the footballers expected to take on a bigger role this season, has suffered a sprain in his right ankle during a training session. Medical tests have ruled out a serious injury, but the estimated recovery time, close to ten days, will almost certainly keep him out of the league opener against Osasuna on August 19.

He also won't be available for the friendly against WSG Tirol in Austria, which prevents Xabi Alonso from continuing to test out different options with him on the field. It's worth noting that this is the only preseason test available for Real Madrid, who have seen this period shortened after the Club World Cup held in June.

| Real Madrid

A history that worries at the white house

The French midfielder carries a recent history that doesn't go unnoticed. In the 2024-25 season, he missed 35 matches between his club and the national team, most of them due to muscle problems. This latest issue is already the fifth injury he has suffered in less than a year, a fact that causes concern both among the coaching staff and the fans. After Luka Modric's departure, Camavinga had the chance to establish himself as a key piece in midfield, but this new setback forces him to start from behind once again.

Real Madrid's league debut was planned with a revamped midfield, capable of offering dynamism and solidity. Camavinga's absence forces Xabi Alonso to consider other options, such as accelerating the readiness of other midfielders or changing the initial formation. The absence of a player with his physical ability and versatility limits the alternatives to face an Osasuna side that usually plays intense, high-effort matches.

Timelines and possible return scenarios

Although his progress will determine the timing, the goal is for the player to be able to return for the second LaLiga fixture, against Real Oviedo on August 24. If his recovery goes as planned, he could arrive with only a few training sessions under his belt, so his presence in that match will depend on his physical condition and the technical assessment. The priority is to avoid relapses that could compromise the rest of the season.

Camavinga is aware that he needs continuity to reach his best form. His ability to recover the ball, break lines with his runs, and provide defensive balance is an asset that Real Madrid can't afford to lose for long periods. The challenge now is twofold: overcome the sprain and, above all, leave behind a pattern of injuries that threatens to slow his progress. The season is just beginning, but for the Frenchman, the time has already come to prove that he's ready to be a regular in Xabi Alonso's starting eleven.