Official: TAD decides on Mapi León

Women's Barça is going through a week of contrasts between the field and the offices. The team has delivered a dominant start to Liga F that keeps their competitive spirit high.

At the same time, a long-desired resolution has arrived from Madrid with the season already underway. The question is how all this will affect the day-to-day life of a locker room used to managing pressure.

An unstoppable Women's Barça after the 8-0 and 1-8 at the start of the league

The debut in Liga F resulted in a resounding 8-0 against Alhama at Estadi Johan Cruyff, with lightning-fast ball movement and a collective attacking display. A week later, the team repeated their performance with a 1-8 at San Mamés, capped by a long-range shot from Patri Guijarro that was impossible to stop.Vicky López and Ewa Pajor kept the lead before halftime, while Aitana Bonmatí finished the rout with authority.

The cumulative score, sixteen goals for and one against, shows a dominance that's hard to dispute. Caroline Graham Hansen's ligament injury and Clara Serrajordi's sprain forced adjustments in width and tempo on the flanks. Pere Romeu replied with more interior occupation and strong runs from the second line to avoid losing offensive bite.

The Caracas–Mapi León case: from February 10 to the disciplinary process

On February 10, during a classic in Sant Adrià, the action that opened the case against Mapi León was recorded. Espanyol reported a gesture they considered a violation of Daniela Caracas's privacy, sparking a debate about competitive boundaries and respect. The Barça defender denied any intent and also reported the subsequent harassment of the Espanyol footballer on social media.

The Disciplinary Committee opened proceedings and, in April, issued the first sanction with a two-match suspension. Barça appealed to the Appeals Committee and then went to the Administrative Sports Tribunal seeking a review and a provisional suspension.

The T.A.D. ruling of September 4 and its sporting impact

The T.A.D. has rejected the final arguments and confirms the classification of the conduct as contrary to good sporting order. The tribunal considers the action intentional and outside the standards of proper conduct since it occurred while play was stopped.

They keep the two-match suspension, already served by the center-back last season, so no additional matches are added. In immediate competitive terms, the impact is zero; in reputational terms, it firmly closes an uncomfortable chapter.

How Pere Romeu manages the case closure and the immediate schedule

With the case concluded, Romeu consolidates planned rotations and strengthens automatisms in the build-up with Mapi on her natural foot. The back line keeps its hierarchy: three at the back in the build-up, high full-backs, and brave center-backs in duels. The classic against Espanyol on September 28 and the visit to Eibar on October 5 will require careful workload management.

Without Graham Hansen, the coaching staff prioritize depth on the weak side and the arrival of midfielders in the finishing area. The team arrives with confidence, impressive numbers, and a competitive narrative once again built on aggressive combination play.