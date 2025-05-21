Official, first sale of Real Betis: 1.2 million euros, Pellegrini didn't want him

In Heliópolis, the market atmosphere is already palpable. With the season ending and office movements in full swing, Real Betis takes the first step in its roadmap for the 2025/26 campaign. Although the transfer market hasn't officially opened yet, the Verdiblancos didn't want to wait and have sealed their first exit operation, a maneuver that reveals much about the club's new strategy.

The operation hasn't surprised the most alert fans, who already sensed significant changes in a squad that needs fresh air after a demanding season. The financial and sporting context demands quick and effective decisions, and Betis seems determined to seize every opportunity that arises.

The first move has been a strategic sale that helps clean up the accounts and clarify the future of some players who aren't in the plans of the Chilean coach. The message is clear: only those players aligned with the vision and demands of the coaching staff and the club count. Well, the truth is that Manu Fajardo didn't even have to lift a finger for this exit to be finalized.

| Real Betis

The details of the sale: clause, figure, and economic projection

As has been known in the last few hours, Betis has closed the sale of Juanmi Jiménez, one of the players who had the least prominence in the last year. The transfer occurs for an amount close to 1.2 million euros, a relevant income for the Betis coffers in a context where every euro counts.

The operation was agreed upon in January, in the form of a loan with a mandatory purchase clause if the destination club, Getafe, secured its stay in the top category. Upon achieving that goal last Sunday with the Azulón victory at Son Moix, the sale has been made effective immediately, sealing the definitive farewell of a player who, despite his experience, hadn't managed to fit into Pellegrini's plans before leaving in winter.

This type of agreement reflects an increasingly common trend in Spanish football, where loans with an option or purchase clause allow clubs to manage risks and ensure future income based on the sporting performance of the players and their new teams.

| @getafecf

The player, who had a contract until 2026, hasn't managed to recover his best form in recent years. His stints with teams like Saudi Al-Riyadh or Cádiz didn't convince, and in Getafe, he also hasn't managed to establish himself as a starter in Bordalás's plans. In fact, his numbers in the second half of the season have been modest, which shows that the operation is beneficial both for Betis and for the player himself, who will seek an opportunity to relaunch his career at the Coliseum.

For the Seville club, this income represents an economic injection that can be key when it comes to making new signings or renewing key pieces of the squad. Additionally, the sale frees up space in a squad that will need to be reinforced, especially in attack and in the positions where more movements are expected during the summer.