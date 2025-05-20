Florentino Pérez says 'no' to a former Atlético player, humiliated: He offered himself to Real Madrid

Real Madrid is undergoing a restructuring of its defense ahead of the 2025/26 season. With Xabi Alonso at the helm, the club is looking to strengthen its backline after a campaign in which Ferland Mendy and Fran García did not meet expectations at left-back. However, there have also been shortcomings in other defensive positions.

The arrival of center-back Dean Huijsen and the imminent signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold for right-back are significant steps in this renewal. However, the focus is now on the left-back position, where Álvaro Carreras emerges as the main target. Other options are also being considered.

Álvaro Carreras: return home and future investment

Álvaro Carreras, a 22-year-old left-back from Benfica, is the favorite to occupy the left flank of Real Madrid's defense. Trained in Real Madrid's youth academy, Carreras has had a remarkable rise in his career, standing out at Benfica for his offensive projection and defensive solidity. The club has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the player, who would sign until 2030 with a gross annual salary of between 8 and 9 million euros, according to some media outlets.

Negotiations with Benfica are advanced, although the Portuguese club refers to the 50 million euro release clause. Real Madrid seeks to reduce this figure, and although Manchester United holds a buyback option, it has decided not to exercise it, thus facilitating the operation.

Theo Hernández: offer rejected by Real Madrid

Amid the search for a left-back, Theo Hernández, currently at AC Milan, offered himself to Real Madrid. The Frenchman, who already had a stint with the club in the 2017/18 season, did not manage to establish himself at that time. Despite his good performance in Italy, where he has been a key player for Milan, Real Madrid has decided not to consider his return. The club prefers to bet on Carreras, who is younger and has greater long-term potential.

His arrival at Real Madrid eight seasons ago already caused a massive wave of criticism from Atlético de Madrid, his training club. He spent 10 years in Atlético's youth ranks and even debuted with the first team.

Florentino Pérez's strategy: youth and projection

Florentino Pérez's decision to discard Theo Hernández and focus on Álvaro Carreras responds to a clear strategy: rejuvenate the squad and invest in players with potential. In addition to Carreras, the club has signed center-back Dean Huijsen and is close to finalizing the acquisition of Trent Alexander-Arnold. These operations aim to strengthen the defense and ensure a competitive future for the team.