The 2024/25 season has witnessed a revitalized FC Barcelona under the direction of Hansi Flick. With an offensive and dynamic play style, the team has conquered three titles: LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España. This collective success has been driven by stellar performances from young talents like Lamine Yamal and established figures like Raphinha.

Lamine Yamal, at just 17 years old, has dazzled the football world. His ability to break through in one-on-one situations, game vision, and maturity on the field have made him a key piece in Flick's scheme. Meanwhile, Raphinha has had an exceptional season, recording 32 goals and 22 assists in 54 matches, being the top scorer in the Champions League with 13 goals.

Paco González and his unexpected Ballon d'Or candidate

In a recent broadcast of "El Tertulión" on Tiempo de Juego, journalist Paco González surprised by revealing his favorite for the Ballon d'Or. Contrary to popular opinion that positions Lamine Yamal as the main candidate, González pointed to Kylian Mbappé as his choice. He argued that, despite Lamine's youth and talent, Mbappé has had an outstanding season and could solidify his candidacy with a good performance in the Nations League.

| FCB

González commented: "For me, it's between Mbappé, if he has a great Nations League, he can win the Golden Boot... He's already got a lot going for him". These statements have caused debate in the football world, considering Lamine Yamal's impact on Barcelona's resurgence.

Mbappé: statistics and achievements in the season

Kylian Mbappé has had a remarkable season in his debut with Real Madrid. With 29 goals in LaLiga, he has secured the Pichichi title, surpassing Robert Lewandowski by four goals right now. Additionally, he is in the race for the European Golden Boot, closely competing with Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting de Portugal and Mohamed Salah from Liverpool.

Although Real Madrid didn't achieve titles this season, beyond the UEFA Super Cup, Mbappé has been a standout figure, showing his scoring ability and leadership on the field. His performance in the last matches has been impressive, scoring eight goals in his last five games.

The Nations League: a decisive factor

The UEFA Nations League semifinal between Spain and France, scheduled for June 5 in Stuttgart, could be decisive in the race for the Ballon d'Or. A standout performance by Mbappé could strengthen his candidacy, while Lamine Yamal also has the opportunity to shine on the international stage.

The performance of both players in this tournament will be closely watched by Ballon d'Or voters, as it could tip the balance in favor of one or the other.