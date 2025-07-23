Atlético gives Valencia good news, but asks for something in return

An operation that seemed to take a back seat could have tangible consequences for several actors in Spanish soccer. The possible departure of a key player from Atlético de Madrid not only opens up a vacancy in the midfield for the Colchoneros, but also activates an unusual mechanism that would directly benefit Valencia. However, as often happens in the transfer market, every gain comes at a price.

An unexpected income for Valencia thanks to De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul is very close to ending his time at Atlético de Madrid. The Argentine midfielder, world champion in 2022, is negotiating his transfer to Inter Miami for a figure around €15 million. Although his performance at the Metropolitano has been inconsistent, his departure has a double implication for the Valencian side.

On one hand, Valencia CF will receive a small financial amount from the transfer thanks to FIFA's solidarity mechanism. According to this regulation, 5% of the total transfer must be distributed among the clubs that trained the player between the ages of 12 and 23. In De Paul's case, who played for Valencia between 2014 and 2016, the club is entitled to 0.75% of the operation. This translates to about €112,500, plus the percentage corresponding to possible variables.

| El desmarque

Although this is not a million-euro figure, it is a symbolic and timely relief for the accounts of a Valencia that continues trying to balance its financial statement. In addition, the club can boast of having been the first European team to trust the young Argentine's talent, who at that time arrived from Racing de Avellaneda. Curiously, his debut at Mestalla left an unusual anecdote: he was sent off just two minutes after stepping onto the field for the first time.

The return of interest in Javi Guerra

While Valencia celebrates this small income, a new front opens up in Atlético's offices. De Paul's departure leaves a gap in the midfield that urgently needs to be filled, especially considering that, despite having spent more than €100 million (over $108 million) this summer on reinforcements such as Thiago Almada, Johnny Cardoso, Marc Pubill, Juan Musso, Matteo Ruggeri, or Álex Baena, the club still needs to adjust its squad.

In this context, the name Javi Guerra returns to the spotlight. The young Valencia midfielder was already close to signing for Atlético last summer for a figure close to €25 million (about $27 million). He even traveled to Madrid, but the operation ultimately did not materialize. However, the Rojiblancos never lost sight of the player, and according to recent reports from El Desmarque, if De Paul or Conor Gallagher—another possible departure—finally leave, Atlético will activate the Guerra option again.

The problem for the Colchoneros is that the footballer's situation has changed. Valencia has offered him a contract renewal and considers him a pillar for the future. For Guerra to leave, several conditions would have to coincide: the renewal negotiations would have to break down, the player would have to express his desire to leave, and the club would have to receive an offer exceeding €30 million (over $32 million).

In fact, the entity from the capital of Turia already rejected a few weeks ago an offer close to €20 million (about $21.5 million) from Milan for their young talent. All this, then, leads us to think that they are not willing to give away one of their key pieces and that, if Atleti wants him, they will have to make an effort.