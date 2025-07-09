Not everything is bad news at Real Sociedad: signing in sight, world champion

A haven of hope arrives in Zubieta at a time of change. The Donostia squad is facing the laborious post-Imanol transition, with a new coach, a renewed sporting director, and the need to balance departures and arrivals. Now, a high-profile but economical option opens an unexpected door in defense.

The context in Donostia: renewal and tactical evolution

Real Sociedad will start the next season only in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, heading toward a deep overhaul after confirming the departure of Martín Zubimendi to Arsenal for about €70M.

Under the guidance of Sergio Francisco and new sporting director Erik Bretos — Roberto Olabe's second-in-command — winds of change are blowing. In defense, although Aihen and Javi López remain under contract until 2027 and 2030, respectively, the sporting management may move pieces to reinforce the left-back position.

| Real Sociedad, Olympique de Lyon

The unexpected zero-cost option

The name that has burst onto the scene is Nicolás Tagliafico. At 32 years old, the World Cup winner with Argentina will finish his contract with Olympique de Lyon on June 30, making him a desired free agent. In his last season with the French club, he played 32 matches, scored five goals, and provided three assists. His experience at Ajax and with the national team makes him a reliable and competitive profile to cover the left flank without the need to invest in a transfer fee.

| @arsenal, XCatalunya, Canva, Real Sociedad

Competition on the left flank: Sevilla and Oviedo are also bidding

However, Real are not alone in the race. Sevilla have started advanced talks with the left-back's camp, offering a two-year contract — plus an optional third — with the backing of Matías Almeyda, his former coach at Banfield. In addition, Real Oviedo had shown interest, although recent sources reveal that they have withdrawn from the race, leaving the way clear for Sevilla.

What Tagliafico means for Real's project

Signing Tagliafico would strengthen the defense with international experience without altering the budget. His arrival could lead to the departure of one of the current full-backs — Aihen or Javi López — to balance the roster and payroll.

Technically, he adds range, personality, and occasional presence in the box. His leadership would represent a statement at Anoeta, reinforcing the message of the new project designed by Bretos.

Weighed risks and benefits

Pros: experience, proven quality in Europe and with the national team, immediate availability without a transfer fee. Cons: only a couple of years ahead, and the pressure of competing with Sevilla, who can offer Champions League football. In addition, Real must convince him with a sporting project and playing time.



There are still no official offers, but ElDesmarque notes that "Real Sociedad have him on their radar." Sporting director Bretos adds that "he wants to start the project with a quality full-back in defense."

Tactical impact on Sergio Francisco's team

Tagliafico would fit well in a system with three center-backs and attacking wing-backs, or in a 4-4-2 with advanced full-backs. His experience brings balance and opens up tactical variety. In addition, his leadership could be key after the departure of players like Zubimendi.

If he arrives, his presence could free up interiors like Take Kubo to gain more attacking spaces.