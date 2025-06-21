Updates on Mbappé's condition at the Club World Cup: 'It's likely that...'

In a tournament where pressure and expectations are sky-high, every significant absence can change the fate of the favorite teams. The Club World Cup has started with maximum tension, and for Real Madrid, the uncertainty surrounding their star player adds a dramatic touch to the competition. While the white squad tries to find their best version, the physical condition of one of their most decisive players has become the main topic of conversation among fans and experts.

After a lackluster debut against Al Hilal that ended in a draw, Real Madrid face their second group stage match against Pachuca, one of the strongest teams in Mexico. The team led by Xabi Alonso knows they need all three points to keep aiming for the top spot in the group and, above all, to gain confidence after an opener that left doubts about their collective play. The important absences, especially in attack, have forced the coach to try new tactical options and trust the squad's depth.

Preparation for Sunday's match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte has been marked by intense training sessions, but also by the absence of two key players: Kylian Mbappé and Dani Carvajal. Both have trained separately from the group, focusing on their recovery, which has forced Xabi Alonso to rethink his starting line-up and offensive approach against an opponent that usually shows great defensive solidity.

| Real Madrid

Mbappé's condition: no minutes against Pachuca and eyes on Salzburg

The big question for Madridists remains Kylian Mbappé's physical condition. The French forward, who already missed the opener against Al Hilal due to a medical issue that even took him to the hospital for a few hours, continues his recovery at the team's training camp in Palm Beach. Although he has been medically cleared, Real Madrid's coaching staff and medical services have decided not to rush his return in the match against Pachuca.

According to Partidazo de la COPE, "Mbappé definitely won't play against Pachuca" and, in addition, "it's likely he won't travel with the team for the second match," prioritizing his full recovery before facing bigger challenges. These words have set off all the alarms among the white supporters, who were hoping to see their new superstar on one of the year's most important international stages.

The most optimistic forecasts indicate that the goal is to have Mbappé fully available for the third match, on Friday against Salzburg. This timing management reflects the strategic importance of having the striker at one hundred percent for the decisive stretch of the group stage, where a place in the round of 16 may be at stake. Furthermore, the decision to rest Mbappé responds both to medical caution and the player's own desire to avoid relapses in a season marked by a very demanding schedule.

Without Mbappé on the field, Real Madrid lose their most unbalancing player in one-on-one situations, the offensive reference capable of deciding tight matches with an individual play. The Frenchman's absence will force Xabi Alonso to opt for an alternative front three. We'll see if he repeats with Gonzalo García leading the attack.