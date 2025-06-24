Espanyol, Valencia, Rayo, and Sevilla want a player from Athletic Club de Bilbao

Summer begins with several Primera División teams moving urgently in the market to reinforce a position as delicate as it is decisive: the goal. Some are looking for a replacement with guarantees, others for a starter for both the present and the future, and several are exploring alternatives in case an unexpected departure occurs. In this scenario of probing, calls, and discreet negotiations, there is a name that stands out on more than one agenda, a goalkeeper who, despite his proven performance, hasn't managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter at his current club. He is determined to make a turn in his career.

Espanyol has already withdrawn

One of the first clubs that seriously considered signing Julen Aguirrezabala from Athletic Club was RCD Espanyol.

The Catalan side was looking for a replacement for Joan García, and their sporting management even considered that he fit perfectly with the required profile. However, that option vanished as soon as the signing of Serbian Marko Dmitrovic became official. This move closes the goal for the Pericos for next season and removes Espanyol from the bidding, as they only explored the option without making it concrete.

Rayo and Sevilla, interests with nuances

Another team that has explored the goalkeeper is Rayo Vallecano, according to Cadena SER. In this case, the interest is real, although it is highly conditioned by the presence of Augusto Batalla as the undisputed starter. Rayo's sporting management values the goalkeeper as a very interesting profile and conducted a preliminary inquiry. However, it is difficult to imagine that he could accept a secondary role in Vallecas after having lived in Unai Simón's shadow in Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Sevilla FC has also positioned itself, although more cautiously. According to sources such as Estadio Deportivo, their interest exists, but not as a priority. With Nyland as the starter—despite some mistakes—and Álvaro Fernández renewed until 2027, Sevilla's goal seems covered. Added to this is the progress of academy player Alberto Flores, which further reinforces the idea that there won't be any moves unless an unforeseen departure occurs.

Valencia CF takes the lead

The operation does seem to be advancing at Mestalla. Valencia CF is urgently seeking a starting goalkeeper after Giorgi Mamardashvili's departure to Liverpool and has already contacted the player directly. Carlos Corberán, the new coach of the Valencian club, personally called the goalkeeper to express his trust and promise him the starting spot. This conversation has been key, as the player has given his approval to the signing, and now everything depends on the agreement between clubs, as several media outlets have been reporting for a few days.

The formula being considered is a loan with a purchase option. El Correo has reported that Athletic is demanding that this include an amount close to €15 million, while Valencia started by offering less than €10 million, something that was immediately rejected. Even so, the positions seem to be getting closer and other options are being considered, such as a future buyback by Athletic or keeping a percentage of his rights. The intention of the Valencian club is clear: they don't want the loan to be just a year of free training.

a future far from San Mamés

The goalkeeper in question is Julen Agirrezabala, who has played 29 official matches this season with Athletic Club, keeping a clean sheet in 12 of them and averaging one goal conceded per game. Although his performance has been remarkable, especially in the Copa del Rey—where he was key in the penalty shootout in the final—his secondary role behind Unai Simón has led him to seriously consider leaving.

Agirrezabala has a contract until 2027, with the club having the option to extend it for two more years. His departure, however, is contemplated in his contract, which allows for a loan under certain conditions. Athletic, aware of the player's potential and his lack of minutes, is open to negotiating, but they won't let him leave at any price or without guarantees of return or future benefit.