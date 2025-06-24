He played for Barça: the star Espanyol wants for their defense

On the verge of a transfer window that promises intense moves, Espanyol is moving quickly to build a competitive squad for the new season in LaLiga. With the goal of consolidating their presence in the First Division and not suffering again as they did this year, the blanquiazul club has started their sports planning with determination. In the early stages of the summer, Fran Garagarza has already secured five signings, but the work isn't finished. The defense remains one of the priorities, especially after the departures of Sergi Gómez and Kumbulla. In this context, a familiar face in Catalan soccer has emerged as a top option.

The ideal profile to strengthen the defense

Partly developed in Barça's youth academy, Mika Mármol represents the type of player who combines youth, technical quality, and knowledge of the environment. Born in Terrassa, the left-footed center-back played for clubs like Damm and Jabac Terrassa before making the leap to La Masia, where he experienced two different stages.

In the last one, between 2018 and 2022, he managed to establish himself in the reserve team, which allowed him to make the jump to professional soccer. Since then, his progression has been steady, first at FC Andorra and then at UD Las Palmas, where he has managed to become a regular starter.

Mármol's style fits what Espanyol is looking for: a reliable defender with good feet to start plays from the back, and who also understands Catalan soccer culture. His addition would allow the team to strengthen a position weakened after recent departures, and at the same time, add a left-footed profile who can play both as a center-back and as a left-back. His versatility is seen as an added value by the blanquiazul coaching staff.

| Instagram

Economic obstacles and high release clause

Espanyol's interest in Mármol isn't new, but it has intensified now. However, the deal is far from simple, according to MARCA. The player has a release clause of ten million euros, a considerable amount for the perica economy. On top of that, there's a key factor: FC Barcelona retains 50% of the player's economic rights, which makes any deal even more complex from a financial standpoint.

The president of Las Palmas, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, was clear a few days ago: not a single euro will be taken off the set price, and if no one pays the clause, Mármol will stay on the island next season.

Despite this firm stance from the Canary Islands club, the player's camp is reportedly pushing to facilitate a move, arguing that his contract ends in 2026 and that, therefore, in just a year he could enter his final season. Espanyol trusts this factor could change Las Palmas's stance and thus lower the transfer price. The player's desire, as he would welcome a return home, also works in favor of the Catalan side.

| Instagram

Beyond the purely sporting aspect, signing Mika Mármol would be an emotional gesture both for the fans and for the player himself. Returning to Catalonia, where he was developed and took his first steps, could be an incentive for the center-back to commit to Espanyol's project, a club seeking to regain its stability in the elite of Spanish soccer. In addition, having a domestic player with experience in the division and room for growth fits with the strategy Garagarza is setting in this transfer window.

With five reinforcements already secured, the club wants to make sure each signing has a specific impact. Mármol would be more than just a signing: he would be a bet on young talent with potential, and on an identity that connects with the perica fans. However, there are other clubs with greater financial power, such as Como, who are also considering signing him.