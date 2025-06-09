Edu Aguirre loses his cool and announces who should be given the Ballon d'Or

The great nights of international soccer always leave behind iconic images, intense emotions, and, of course, debates on social media that burn for hours. The Nations League final between Spain and Portugal was no exception. Allianz Arena witnessed a battle full of twists and turns, with Spain starting as the favorite after their display against France, and Portugal responding with high-voltage soccer. Above all, one figure once again took center stage: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward, at 39 years old, was decisive once again on a big stage. He not only scored the equalizing goal against Spain, but he had already been key in the semifinal against Germany, leading his team to another date with history. At the end of the match, Cristiano's tears and his third major celebration with Portugal were the image of the night. He not only won his second Nations League title—of the four that have been played, two bear his name—but he once again proved that his ambition and leadership remain intact.

Edu Aguirre's viral tweet: "He's the best in history"

However, what really stirred up the debate on social media was the reaction of Edu Aguirre, journalist from El Chiringuito and personal friend of Cristiano Ronaldo. As soon as the final ended, Aguirre posted a tweet that quickly went viral: "He's the best in history. Give him the Ballon d'Or. Congratulations, brother", accompanied by an image of an emotional Cristiano celebrating the title with the Portuguese national team.

| Twitter

The message, which surpassed one and a half million views in a matter of hours, quickly sparked controversy. For Aguirre, there was no possible discussion: the Ballon d'Or had to go to Cristiano Ronaldo, above any other candidate. His enthusiasm, far from surprising, follows the line of absolute admiration he has always shown for the Portuguese, although this time many considered that he lost his composure by ignoring other outstanding names in the competition.

The weight of Cristiano and the reality of the tournament

It is true that Cristiano was once again decisive in the Nations League, providing experience and goals at key moments. His goal against Spain—the equalizer that allowed Portugal to force extra time—and his performance in the semifinal reinforce his legend as one of the greatest of all time. In addition, no one forgets the emotional weight of the title: after the final whistle, the Portuguese captain broke down in tears on the field before lifting another international trophy, his third with the national team, a milestone within reach of very few.

However, if anything defined last night's final, it was Nuno Mendes's role. The Portuguese full-back was named man of the match and, in addition, best footballer of the tournament. His performance, both defensively and offensively, was essential for Portugal to withstand the most delicate moments and ultimately prevail in the penalty shootout. Mendes, at just 22 years old, was the true engine of Portugal and made it clear that the national team's future is more than secure.

The eternal Ballon d'Or debate

It must be remembered that, from part of the football community, it was argued that winning this title could have had great value in the Ballon d'Or debate. If France had won it, it would have been a positive boost for Dembélé and for Mbappé. If Spain had won it, for Lamine Yamal. Clearly, this year Cristiano Ronaldo is not among the candidates to win this prestigious award. However, it is highly commendable to keep seeing him score goals and win titles at 40 years old.