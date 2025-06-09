Corberán asks for one of his favorites from England: Valencia are considering signing him

Summer at Mestalla isn't like anywhere else. The fans have gotten used to surprises, but this time there's a new factor generating expectations: the growing influence of a coach who knows English soccer well and the arrival of an executive with significant weight in the British market. The decisions in the coming days promise to set the course for the season and bring Valencia back to the forefront of national soccer.

Valencia faces a decisive transfer window

It hasn't been many weeks since people started talking about the need to make a quality leap in the squad. After a season start full of doubts and a final stretch that excited the stands, Valencia have set out to strengthen several strategic positions. The atmosphere in Mestalla's offices is one of maximum activity, with a list of targeted players that clearly reflects the new spirit within the club.

The recent signing of Dani Raba, one of the most sought-after footballers in LaLiga, has been the first statement of intent. However, planning remains open and, as often happens in these markets, everything will depend on the departures that are finalized in the coming weeks. The sporting management wants to avoid past mistakes and that's why they're studying profiles that can provide versatility and experience in demanding contexts.

The "Corberán effect" and interest in Grady Diangana

With Carlos Corberán gaining power in decision-making—a move directly backed by Peter Lim—Valencia's market is increasingly looking toward England. The coach, who left his mark at Huddersfield and West Bromwich Albion, not only knows the Championship well, but has also shown he can get the most out of players who went more unnoticed in other contexts.

One of the names that has gained momentum in recent hours is Grady Diangana, according to El Desmarque. The right winger, of Congolese origin and English nationality, is finishing his contract with West Brom and, after 34 official matches last season—with 4 goals and 3 assists—is saying goodbye to the English club.

In his still short career, the coach under whom he has performed best has been precisely Carlos Corberán. The current Valencia manager coached him in a total of 70 matches, in which he scored 9 goals and provided 8 assists. These are very similar numbers to those he had with Slaven Bilic at the same club.

The presence of Ron Gourlay as CEO, an executive with a long track record in British soccer, strengthens the English connection. The good understanding between Gourlay and Corberán could be key to attracting profiles like Diangana, who has also been on the radar of clubs like Celta, although they ultimately didn't make a move. Now, with no contract, Valencia would only need to negotiate directly with the footballer, which could make the deal easier in economic terms.

However, the signing of Dani Raba adds more competition in the attacking sector, which could affect the arrival of a player with a similar profile. Diego López and Luis Rioja are undisputed starters on the wings, with Hugo Duro as the main option up front. Fran Pérez and Sergi Canós have shown a low level, so another reinforcement in the attacking area would indeed be positive, especially to fill the role of "9".

Meanwhile, the club remains alert to Lewis O'Brien's situation, a midfielder also coached by Corberán who has performed at a high level in English soccer, although in this case a negotiation with Nottingham Forest, who own his rights, would be necessary.