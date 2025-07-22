New reinforcement for Manolo González: they say Espanyol's ninth signing is done

RCD Espanyol continues to work firmly on shaping their squad for the 2025-26 season, and they're doing so with their sights set beyond domestic soccer. After weeks of analysis and inquiries, the club has reportedly made a formal offer for a midfielder with international experience.

According to media outlets specializing in the Turkish market, the Pericos have activated a deal that would include a loan with a purchase option, a formula that's been common in recent years at Espanyol to bring in talent without immediately committing to major expenditures.

First signs: Turkish press take it for granted

The news was first reported by Turkish journalist Yakup Çınar, who claims that the Blanquiazules have already sent an official proposal to Galatasaray. Meanwhile, the player would be willing to leave this summer. "He's eager to leave," Çınar stated on his communication channel.

| XCatalunya, RCD Espanyol, rayo vallecano, Rewat Sombat

However, other sources go even further. Fellow Turkish journalist Efe Kırkyıldız claims that the transfer is already finalized and the player will become a new Espanyol footballer within days. For now, there is no official confirmation from the Catalan club, which prefers to keep things discreet until everything is signed.

Need in the squad

After the departures and loans of midfielders, the coaching staff has insisted that there's a missing piece to provide balance between defense and attack. A mixed profile that can complement both Pol Lozano and the more creative interior players.

| Google Imagenes, XCatalunya

During preseason matches, the team has shown defensive solidity, but also a clear need to generate more play from the base of the midfield. For this reason, the sporting management has sought profiles that not only contribute tactically, but also physically and competitively.

Player's career and development

The footballer in question is 27 years old, was trained in Swiss soccer, and made the leap to the Turkish Super League in 2020, where he caught the attention of one of the country's top clubs. In his most recent stage, he has played in Italian soccer, where he competed in Serie A on loan.

Although he hasn't established himself as an undisputed starter, he's shown flashes of quality and a useful profile for teams with demands on both sides of the field.

Internationally, he has worn the Turkish national team jersey, making his debut in a World Cup qualifier for Qatar against Norway. Since then, he has been drafted several times, although he hasn't managed to become a regular in the squad.

A low-profile signing, but with potential

In Montjuïc, no big stars are expected, but rather players with hunger, experience, and the ability to adapt quickly. The profile of the midfielder who's about to join the club fits that idea exactly: versatile, committed, and still at a professional maturity stage that allows him to grow further.

Perico fans hope that this signing will become a key piece for the new project. With rumors growing stronger and the Turkish press taking the deal for granted, only official confirmation is needed to close one of the most interesting moves of the summer for the Barcelona side.

The name has finally come to light: it's Berkan Kutlu.