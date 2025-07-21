Deportivo de la Coruña are working on a top signing: he's coming from Real Madrid

Deportivo de La Coruña has set out to return to Primera División and they're showing it with an ambitious transfer strategy. The new project led by Fernando Soriano as sporting director and Antonio Hidalgo as coach is targeting not only young players with potential, but also footballers with experience and significant influence in the locker room.

A signing that unites past and future

The blanquiazul club has launched an operation that combines nostalgia, strategy, and a sense of belonging. The goal is to bring back a Galician player with a history at the club, who has played for over a decade in top-level competitions, including the Champions League.

He recently became a free agent after his contract ended with one of the giants of Spanish soccer. The plan is clear: sign talent, leadership, and an emotional connection with the fans. This is an ideal profile to serve as captain in a young and hungry locker room.

Key meetings in the offices

A three-way meeting has already taken place between the club president, Juan Carlos Escotet, the general manager Massimo Benassi, and Fernando Soriano. The goal was to present the player with a solid long-term plan, based on institutional stability, a commitment to promotion, and the opportunity to be a central figure in the new Deportivo.

Although the financial aspect is a challenge—the player was earning a high salary at the elite level—the club says they're willing to make an effort. Even more so if it means attracting a leader who can make a difference both on and off the field.

A profile that fits

The player in question has tactical versatility that would fit perfectly into Antonio Hidalgo's system. He can play both as a winger and as a right back, brings a competitive character, international experience, and a human profile valued by every coach he's had.

The coaching staff is already working with different scenarios in case his signing is finalized. The club especially values his adaptability, his physical condition—which remains remarkable despite his age—and his winning mentality.

In forums, social media, and sports talk shows, Deportivo fans are already dreaming of his return. Many consider him the perfect symbol to close the club's rebuilding cycle and open a new era of hope. Although there's competition, Dépor's sentimental proposal could outweigh the financial offer from other destinations.

An imminent decision

The transfer market is moving forward and the player is already considering his future. After an emotional farewell from his previous club, where he was honored as one of the historic captains, he's facing one of the most significant decisions of his career: continue abroad, or return to the place where it all began.

This is a story of roots, memory, and identity. It's a message to soccer that there are still clubs that believe in the value of their own heroes. That hero, that player who's about to return to Deportivo de La Coruña, is none other than Lucas Vázquez.