Javier Tebas launches new attack on Barça: 'One thing...'

The summer transfer market has barely begun and has already brought the first tensions between clubs and LaLiga. As in every summer, Barça is once again in the spotlight not only because of the names being mentioned to strengthen the squad, but also due to doubts about their ability to register players. This time, the focus is not only on the sporting side, but also on the interpretation—and application—of the financial regulations by the top official of professional Spanish soccer.

barça's current situation: signings, clauses, and restrictions

At the center of the debate are two moves that Barça is trying to finalize: the signing of Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper, and the addition of Nico Williams, Athletic Club's winger. The first is practically done after depositing his release clause with LaLiga, while the second is an ambitious operation that depends on the payment of €58 million ($58 million) stated in his contract with the Bilbao club.

However, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has raised new doubts about Barça's ability to complete both signings. In a recent public appearance, Tebas once again took a jab at the Catalan club: "Does Barça have the money to sign Nico and register him? I don't know. But in the end, you hear so many: Williams, the other one, the guy with the motorcycle... First, what needs to be registered has to be real, which I don't know", he said with an ironic tone.

the conditions for registering joan garcía

Although the signing of Joan García seems finalized, Tebas reminded that it's not enough to announce the arrival of the Catalan goalkeeper: "One thing is to announce it and another to register him. We're not even at the right dates, but we'll see... Barça has to do things to be able to register him, not many, but they already know what they are," he added.

These statements point directly to the main problem that Barça has been dragging through several transfer windows: their financial situation. The club is working to comply with the 1:1 rule, which would allow them to register new players by spending as much as they free up. For this, progress in the Espai Barça project is key, especially the construction of the VIP boxes at the new Spotify Camp Nou, whose completion was recently certified by the Turkish company Limak. According to the latest reports, the club has already submitted the documentation to the auditors and expects LaLiga to give the green light in the coming weeks.

What underlies Tebas's words is a constant tension between the body he presides over and the Catalan entity. This is not the first time the Madrid-born executive has sent veiled—and not so veiled—messages about the club's economic viability. Since Lionel Messi's departure in 2021, relations between both parties have cooled significantly, and interpretations regarding compliance with financial "fair play" do not always coincide.

Tebas insists that Barça still doesn't meet the requirements to operate under the 1:1 rule. In fact, his statements not only affect Joan García and Nico Williams, but also serve as a warning for any other move Barça tries to make during this transfer window.

meanwhile, praise for lamine yamal

Despite his usual critical tone, Tebas also offered praise to one of the great prospects from the Barça youth academy. The president of LaLiga described Lamine Yamal as "a clear candidate for the Ballon d'Or," a statement that contrasts with the challenging tone of his previous remarks. The young striker, who has excelled with the Spanish national team at the European Championship, represents one of the greatest hopes for Barça fans both in sporting and financial terms.