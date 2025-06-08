Neither Gilsanz nor Licci: the favorite to coach Deportivo de la Coruña

Few clubs in Spanish soccer have a history and a fanbase as loyal as Deportivo de la Coruña. The Galician side, which returned this season to professional soccer after four long years in the depths of Primera Federación, has experienced a season full of contrasts. The objective was clear: to consolidate the club in LaLiga Hypermotion and avoid the suffering of relegation in the year of their return. Despite moments of uncertainty, Dépor has achieved this with a comfortable margin.

However, not everything is calm in A Coruña. The club finished the season in 15th place, eight points above the relegation zone, but far from the excitement of fighting for promotion. This performance, along with the end of Óscar Gilsanz's contract, has opened the door to a new era on the Riazor bench. The atmosphere around the blue-and-white club, marked by high expectations and the recent memory of golden eras, demands quick and accurate decisions for the immediate future.

Óscar Gilsanz's future hanging in the air: no advanced negotiations

Óscar Gilsanz was tasked with leading Deportivo in their return to professional soccer. His work has been recognized internally, achieving the main objective, but the reality is that his contract ends this June 30 (30 de junio), and, according to sources close to the club, there are no advanced negotiations for his continuity. The Galician coach has worked under pressure and high expectations, managing a squad in the process of rebuilding, but the sporting management seems to be looking for a different profile to lead the next project.

In this context, several names have been mentioned as possible replacements, such as Antonio Hidalgo, current coach of SD Huesca, or Alessio Lisci, although none of these options has gained definitive traction in recent weeks. The club's priority is to find a leader with experience, character, and the ability to raise the team's performance.

Paco Jémez, the top favorite to lead Dépor

According to Marca, the name most favored in the Riazor offices is Paco Jémez. The Canary Islands coach, with a well-established track record in Spanish soccer, has once again been in the spotlight this season at the helm of Ibiza in Group 2 of Primera Federación. Jémez has managed to revitalize the Balearic team, which will fight for promotion in the play-offs, and his offensive playing style and ability to get the best out of young squads have caught the attention of several historic clubs.

This isn't the first time the former coach of Rayo Vallecano, Granada, or Córdoba has been considered for ambitious projects. His experience in the First and Second Divisions, combined with his strong character and clear communication, fit the vision of Deportivo's sporting management. In addition, Jémez has already coached Ibiza in the second tier, knows the challenge of adapting after promotion, and handles the pressure of clubs with large fanbases naturally.

The upcoming season will be decisive for the immediate future of Deportivo de la Coruña. The fans, accustomed to European nights and titles, demand a step forward and a clear ambition to return the club to its rightful place. Betting on a coach like Paco Jémez would be a true statement of intent: offensive soccer, personality on the bench, and a project that looks beyond mere survival.

The final decision will be made in the coming days, but what is clear is that Dépor is preparing for a new era. The coaching market is moving, and Riazor is once again hoping for a game-changing move that will restore excitement to the Galician supporters.