Lamine Yamal remembers his mother after the Spain-France match: 'Always...'

In an exciting match held at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, the Spanish national team defeated France 5-4 in the UEFA Nations League semifinals, securing their third consecutive final in this competition. The young prodigy Lamine Yamal, just 17 years old, was the standout figure of the match by scoring two goals and leading the Spanish attack.

Spanish dominance and French response

Spain started the match at a blistering pace, taking a 2-0 lead in the first 25 minutes thanks to goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Merino.

In the second half, Lamine Yamal extended the lead from the penalty spot in the 54th minute, followed by a goal from Pedri in the 55th minute, making the score 4-0. Although France managed to close the gap with a penalty converted by Kylian Mbappé, Yamal scored again in the 67th minute, establishing a commanding 5-1.

| Canva

However, the French national team did not give up and managed to score three goals in the last 15 minutes of the match, including an own goal by Dani Vivian and a goal from Randal Kolo Muani in stoppage time, leaving the final score at a close 5-4.

Lamine Yamal: a rising star

Lamine Yamal's performance was not only crucial for Spain's victory, but it also positions him as a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or. With his two goals and his constant threat in attack, Yamal showed exceptional maturity and skill for his age. After the match, the young player expressed his motivation. "I always tell my mother that when there are big matches I'm going to give it my all, that's what motivates me and why I play soccer, that's why I get up in the mornings.", he said.

Additionally, Yamal showed respect toward his next opponent in the final, Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that "Cristiano is a legend and we all have a lot of respect for him, but I'll do my job, which is to win the match."

| Instagram

Next challenge: the final against Portugal

With this victory, Spain will face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final, which will be played next Sunday at Allianz Arena in Munich. Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, defeated Germany 2-1 in the other semifinal. This matchup promises to be a generational duel between the young star Lamine Yamal and the veteran Ronaldo, in what will be a battle for the title and for supremacy in European soccer.

The Spanish national team, under the direction of Luis de la Fuente, will seek to defend their title in the Nations League and solidify their position as one of the world's soccer powers. With a mix of youth and experience, and with players like Yamal in top form, Spain stands out as a serious candidate to lift the trophy.