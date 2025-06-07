Juanma Rodríguez's ridiculous moment against Lamine Yamal: 'It feels to me...'

During a recent broadcast of "El Chiringuito," journalist Juanma Rodríguez expressed his skepticism regarding the fervor surrounding Lamine Yamal. Rodríguez commented: "I find the whole Lamine Yamal thing a bit repetitive. Honestly, it's getting to be too much for me. I find it amusing because there's always something new. For example, today it's that he's Pelé. That was something that hadn't been said until now. There's nothing left above him, you can't go any higher. But this is what I'll have to deal with in the patriarch's autumn."

He ended his anti-Barça monologue with: "I'm already 62, turning 63. I'll retire and we'll still be saying this. Wanting to give him the Ballon d'Or seems to me like an excessive compliment." These statements have sparked a wide debate on social media and among fans, many of whom believe they downplay Yamal's real impact on current soccer.

the unstoppable rise of Lamine Yamal

Despite the criticism, Lamine Yamal's numbers and achievements speak for themselves. At just 17 years old, he has been a key piece for both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team. During the 2024-2025 season, Yamal has played 55 matches, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists.

| FCB

In the recent UEFA Nations League semifinal against France, Yamal excelled with two goals, contributing significantly to Spain's 5-4 victory. This performance has strengthened his candidacy for the Ballon d'Or, with many considering him the main favorite for the 2025 award.

Yamal's impact hasn't gone unnoticed internationally. Outlets like The Sun have highlighted his upcoming clash with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Nations League final, marking a generational duel between the young prospect and the veteran Portuguese star.

Additionally, Yamal has been awarded prizes such as the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy, recognizing him as the best young player in the world. These distinctions place him in a privileged position, comparing him to historic figures in soccer.

a response on the field

While criticism persists, Lamine Yamal continues to respond in the best way: with outstanding performances on the field. His maturity, vision, and technical ability have made him a reference point not only for his team but for an entire generation of young footballers.

Instead of letting negative opinions affect him, Yamal seems to use them as extra motivation, showing that, despite his youth, he possesses the determination and talent needed to leave his mark on world soccer.