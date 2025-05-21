Neither Cadaqués nor Cerdanya: Barça players' plan to celebrate LaLiga

FC Barcelona has shown that when it comes to celebrating titles, imagination and a good atmosphere are as important as the trophies. After a season full of emotions, the blaugrana club has turned the week into a true collective party that still hasn't ended. Forget the classic getaways to Cadaqués or Cerdanya: the squad has decided to take an unexpected turn and enjoy a very special night at PortAventura World, the iconic theme park in Vila-seca and Salou.

A celebration that doesn't stop

Since last Thursday when Barça was crowned LaLiga champion at the RCDE Stadium after defeating Espanyol, the celebration schedule hasn't let up. It all started with the traditional explosion of joy in the locker room, followed by a visit from some players to the Sports City and a nightclub night at Luz de Gas, where the squad and the coaching staff were seen until the early hours of the morning.

That Thursday also left memorable images, such as the visit of several players to Ferran Torres, hospitalized after an appendicitis operation, before joining the rest of the team at the party. On Friday, the city of Barcelona turned out for a spectacular parade that gathered more than half a million fans in the streets, allowing the blaugrana supporters to share the success with their idols at street level.

[IMAGE]{1020517}[/IMAGE]

Sunday was the turn of the Olympic Stadium of Montjuïc, where, despite the defeat against Villarreal, Barça received the LaLiga champion trophy at home and celebrated it with the fans and their families on the field. The party continued this Tuesday with a gala dinner in Gavà, attended by both players and directors and the players' partners.

PortAventura, the park reserved for the triple champions

The culmination of this week of celebrations couldn't be more original: PortAventura World will open its doors exclusively for Barça's champions. This was announced by Jijantes FC, confirming that tonight the theme park will be the setting for a private party for the squad, coaching staff, and families, in a completely relaxed atmosphere away from media pressure.

Practically all the members of the squad will be present on a night that promises to be unforgettable. After conquering LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España, the blaugranas will celebrate the season's successes by enjoying attractions, shows, and, above all, good company.

PortAventura has been the destination chosen by the club to put the finishing touch on a campaign in which the team has regained its best form, even coming close to the Champions League final. This time, the event won't be open to the general public, allowing the players and their close ones to experience an exclusive and crowd-free experience.