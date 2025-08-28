Neither Betis nor Arsenal, Ceballos has a new team and Xabi Alonso knows it: 'I'm going to...'

Dani Ceballos's name has once again become a main topic in the final stretch of the transfer market. The Andalusian midfielder, who dreamed of returning to Real Betis, has ultimately taken an unexpected path that will take him to France. After several weeks of rumors, everything indicates that he will become a new Olympique de Marseille player. It's a move that will completely change the outlook of his career and also that of Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid.

Dani Ceballos's longest summer

It hasn't been an easy market for the Utrera native. For months, there was talk of his possible return to Real Betis, even with reports claiming that he was willing to lower his salary to fit into the Heliopolis project. However, the financial limitations of the Verdiblanco team made it unfeasible. The Arsenal option didn't work out either, as they explored his signing again, but never made a formal offer.

Meanwhile, Ceballos lost prominence at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso. In the first two LaLiga matchdays, he has only played five minutes (5 min.), a figure that contrasted with his aspirations to be in the national team for the next World Cup. The arrival of Mastantuono and the consolidation of other midfielders have left him practically without a place.

| Real Madrid

Marseille seize the opportunity

Olympique de Marseille seized the opportunity, as reported by Foot Mercato. The French club, with Longoria at the helm and Roberto De Zerbi on the bench, saw in the Spaniard an immediate quality reinforcement for their midfield. The chosen formula will be an initial loan with a mandatory purchase option that could be around 15 million euros.

The player himself fueled the rumors with a social media post after the match against Oviedo, in which he spoke of a "last dance," interpreted as his farewell to Madrid. Hours later, journalists such as Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto confirmed that the agreement between clubs was practically closed.

Statistics that support his signing

Ceballos's performance last season explains the French interest. He played 38 LaLiga matches, in which he scored 11 goals and provided several assists, becoming one of the players with the most chances created after Güler, according to data from @LaLigaenDirecto. His vision and ability to activate the forwards remain a guarantee.

Real Madrid have also understood that it was time for his departure. After eight years at the club, marked by injuries and tough competition, he never managed to establish himself as an undisputed starter. Now, at 29 years old, he is looking to regain prominence in a team that will play in Europe and allow him to aspire to the national team.

An inevitable farewell

Those close to the player acknowledge that it hasn't been easy to make the decision. Ceballos always kept the desire to succeed at Real Madrid or return to Betis, but the reality of the market pushed him toward another destination. In Marseille, he will sign a contract that could extend for three seasons, with a salary close to 7 million euros per year.

The signing is an emotional blow for Betis, who saw him as the perfect reinforcement for their midfield. It also changes Xabi Alonso's plans, as he loses a footballer with quality and experience, although with a secondary role in his scheme.