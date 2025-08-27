Bombshell, Gavi isn't alone in his crusade against Fermín: 'He should leave Barça'

Barcelona faces a decisive transfer window as rumors persist about the possible departure of Fermín López. From a sporting perspective, Chelsea's interest has put pressure on the blaugrana offices; on a personal level, the midfielder's relationships with some teammates aren't at their best either.

A conflict that goes beyond the field

Weeks ago, it emerged that the friendship between Gavi and Fermín had deteriorated due to off-field issues. According to published reports, both of their partners had several disagreements, a situation that affected the atmosphere in the locker room.

The tension increased after a social media post by Fermín that many interpreted as a veiled message toward Gavi. Although the player never confirmed it, the episode fueled the perception that the relationship between the two academy graduates is far from idyllic.

Juanfe Sanz's words on "El Chiringuito"

The latest controversy arose on El Chiringuito de Jugones, where journalist Juanfe Sanz revealed information that has caused a huge stir. "Someone who spent this summer with Lamine Yamal wrote to me and told me there's a very good relationship between him and Gavi. Someone also said Fermín isn't part of that group. Lamine is a player with significant influence when it comes to making decisions. In the middle of a dilemma between Gavi and Fermín, Lamine will have a clear influence in favor of Gavi," he stated.

These words, attributed to an anonymous source close to the footballer, suggest that young Lamine Yamal, Barça's emerging star, would be aligned with Gavi in this supposed "crusade" against Fermín.

From the inseparable trio to the current distance

The situation is surprising because during the last European Championship, images of Fermín alongside Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams showed complicity and unity. They were seen as an inseparable trio, both on and off the field.

However, now the relationship seems to have cooled. Lamine, established as a key figure in Hansi Flick's project, would have considerable influence in the locker room. His support for Gavi amid this personal conflict makes Fermín's position within the group even more complicated.

Chelsea's pressure and Barça's dilemma

Meanwhile, Chelsea's interest adds pressure. According to The Athletic, the London club has already contacted Fermín's camp and would be willing to make a multi-million euro offer. Helena Condis, on COPE, explained that Barça is open to listening to proposals and that the deal would be very beneficial financially.

Meanwhile, Fermín still hasn't made a final decision. Weeks ago, he insisted that he wanted to stay, but his camp is now more open to considering options.

The case reflects the complexity of the club's current situation, between the need to balance the books and the obligation to protect the cohesion of a young locker room where Gavi and Lamine Yamal's leadership is becoming increasingly solid. Fermín's future will be decided within hours, with the feeling that both on and off the field, nothing will ever be the same.