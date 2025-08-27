Emmanuel Petit, first against Catalonia, now against Lamine Yamal: 'You can sense...'

Emmanuel Petit is once again at the center of controversy. The former French footballer, who played for Barça in the 2000-2001 season, has never hidden his discomfort with Catalonia. In his autobiography, he even described his time in Barcelona as a "disgrace." He also called it almost racist that he was asked to learn Catalan.

Now, the world champion with France in 1998 has added a new chapter to his history of controversial statements. In a recent interview, he spoke about Lamine Yamal, Barça's great gem. Although he praised him as a footballer, he also slipped in some criticism about his attitude off the field.

Direct criticism of the blue and garnet prospect

Petit acknowledged that Yamal is a game-changing talent on the wing. He compared his style to Messi's because of his ability to unbalance defenses. He admitted that every time he touches the ball, he creates immediate danger. He also highlighted his skill at attracting opponents and opening up spaces for teammates.

At the same time, he issued a public warning to the young man from Rocafonda. He said that in order to establish himself, he needs to win major titles like the Champions League. He added that the mental aspect will be decisive in his sporting future. He concluded that "sometimes you can sense a hint of arrogance."

The memory of his time in Barcelona

The former French player has a complicated relationship with his time at the club. He arrived at Barça from Chelsea and never adapted to the city. He criticized the social pressure to integrate culturally and learn Catalan. In his book, he said those demands were close to racism.

Petit confessed that the locker room was divided among Catalans, Dutch, and other nationalities. He claimed that those tensions kept him from performing at his highest level. The midfielder only played 38 official matches with Barcelona. His time at the club ended without success and with accumulated resentment.

Yamal, the present and future of Barça

While Petit relives old ghosts, Lamine Yamal continues to shine at the top level. At just 18 years old, he is already an undisputed starter at Camp Nou. His performances have made him a symbol of the blaugrana youth academy. In addition, he is also a key player for Luis de la Fuente's Spanish national team.

The Catalan player represents the hope of a new generation of footballers. His boldness and creativity place him among the most valuable prospects in Europe. Many experts claim that he is a candidate for the Ballon d'Or in a few years. The 2026 World Cup will be a key test in his development.

Comparisons with Mbappé and public warning

In the same interview, Petit also spoke about Kylian Mbappé. He compared Yamal's rapid rise to that of the French striker. He recalled that for years, Mbappé received constant praise, but then his performance dropped. According to Petit, Yamal must learn from those close examples.

The former player insists that the young culé must take care of his communication. He pointed out that social media can be a double-edged sword. For Petit, too much exposure can convey unnecessary arrogance. He concluded that mentality will be what makes the difference.

Reactions and open debate

Petit's words have sparked an intense debate in Barcelona. Many fans remember that his time at the club was a failure. They point out that he criticizes from afar a talent who has already surpassed his legacy. Others, however, believe that his warnings about media pressure are valid.

In Catalonia, his old statements about the language also still resonate. The Catalanophobia he expressed in his autobiography continues to provoke rejection. For many, Petit exemplifies the lack of adaptation of certain foreigners. His words about Yamal reinforce the image of a controversial and unintegrative former footballer.

An old ghost returns to Camp Nou

The contrast between Petit's past and Yamal's present is clear. While the Frenchman was marked by frustration, the young Catalan inspires hope. Camp Nou sees Yamal as a natural heir to the culé style. Barça's future depends on his talent and maturity.

Petit, on the other hand, seems doomed to be remembered for his criticism. His clash with the Catalan language and his judgments about current players keep him in the headlines. Once again, his words divide public opinion. Now, with Lamine Yamal, he has found a new media target.