Negotiations underway: Iñigo Pérez asks for a midfielder for Rayo Vallecano, €2.5M

The atmosphere in Vallecas is electric once again. The fans feel that this summer could mark a turning point in the club's project. Rayo Vallecano, after an outstanding season, will play in European competition next season. In order to keep it from becoming just an exciting adventure and to compete at the highest possible level, they know they need to strengthen certain positions.

The search for a midfielder who can make a difference

In planning the new squad, the midfield position has become an absolute priority. Íñigo Pérez, who has made it clear to the board that they need a player capable of providing solidity and creativity, has put a name on the table: a young footballer who has recently shined in the Under-21 European Championship and who has attracted the interest of half of Europe. His performance has been key for his national team, playing in all four matches of the tournament until their elimination in the quarterfinals.

This profile also fits perfectly with the play style the Madrid-born coach wants to establish. He is a footballer who has already worked under Rubén de la Barrera, a Spanish coach who has managed to bring out his best version in recent months and has allowed him to adapt to the tactical nuances of Spanish soccer.

Firm offer and tense negotiations with Vizela

The "franjirrojo" club has taken the first step with a concrete offer of €2.5 million for the transfer of Diogo Nascimiento, as reported by Golatv. The deal would include the loan or possible transfer of Miguel Morro, a goalkeeper who already played for Vizela last season and whose destination could be key to unlocking the negotiation.

However, the situation is not simple. Vizela, a club that has managed to increase the value of its young talents in Liga Portugal, keeps a firm stance and has rejected previous offers from Portuguese and Greek teams. The Portuguese club also needs to negotiate with Benfica, which retains 50% of the midfielder's rights, increasing the pressure to reach a figure that satisfies all parties. Vizela's demands are around €5 million, an amount that could complicate his arrival at Rayo, although Vallecas still hope to reach an agreement in the coming days.

What sets this footballer apart from other targets is his quick adaptation to different contexts. Thanks to his experience with Rubén de la Barrera, he has absorbed key tactical concepts such as playing out from the back under pressure and the ability to alternate positions in a double pivot. His versatility was evident in the Under-21 European Championship, where he started every match, showing both positional intelligence and competitive character against top-level national teams.

Moreover, his season at Vizela has been impeccable: 33 league starts, 1 goal and 1 assist in 3,000 minutes played, numbers that show an uncommon maturity for his age. The coaches especially value his ability to keep the pace of play and his reliability in defensive duels, without forgetting his offensive projection when arriving in the opponent's box.