Arturo Valls speaks honestly about his Valencia and Corberán: 'He's our cancer...'

Soccer awakens unbreakable passions, and Valencia CF is a clear example of how a fanbase can remain loyal even during the most turbulent times. Among the renowned supporters of the "ché" team, Arturo Valls, a popular host and actor, has never hidden his emotional bond with the Mestalla team. In a context marked by institutional uncertainty, the communicator has once again shown his most sincere side by speaking about the present and future of his club, thus reflecting the feelings of much of the stands.

In a recent interview with AS, Valls explained how he experiences his team's day-to-day, combining excitement for the new sporting era with distrust toward the club's current managers. These words have sparked an intense debate among fans, just as Valencia faces one of its most decisive summers in recent years.

Carlos Corberán and the recovery of pride at Mestalla

Carlos Corberán's arrival on the Valencia bench brought a breath of fresh air to a squad that had just gone through dark times. The coach has managed to instill a winning mentality and reenergize a young locker room that needed role models and leadership. According to Arturo Valls himself, the coach has "rekindled the excitement of a fanbase that was demotivated after a long journey through the desert". The host highlights the group's trust and commitment, factors that have been reflected in a notable improvement in the second half of last season.

| MiTele

Optimism has returned to the city of Turia, and it's no coincidence. The positive momentum, the commitment to engaged players, and involvement in the new tactical system have allowed Valencia to look toward Europe as a realistic goal again. Valls sums it up clearly: "If we'd played the whole season like we did the second half, we'd already be qualified for Europe."

The club's management, between doubts and criticism despite the change of CEO

However, not everything is good news in the "blanquinegro" universe. Arturo Valls, like many supporters, doesn't hide his concern about the institutional direction. Ron Gourlay's arrival as Valencia's CEO hasn't cleared up the uncertainties surrounding the project. The host acknowledges that the lack of trust in the managers remains a "burden" and a "cancer" for the club, even though things seem to be improving on the field. "I want to trust, but you can't trust these people. We've spent many years being a disaster," Valls says, reflecting a widespread feeling among Valencia supporters.

The problem, the host insists, isn't in the work of the coaching staff, but in the lack of support and long-term planning from the offices. The fear that the board will once again promise ambitious projects that never come to fruition is the greatest concern of a fanbase used to living on the edge.

European excitement and PSG's example: between hope and caution

The strong performance in the second half of the championship has put Valencia on the list of candidates for European spots next season. Arturo Valls doesn't hide his trust in the group led by Corberán, and sends a message that many share at Mestalla: "I'm convinced we'll make it to Europe next season." The example of Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League winners without big names, serves to show that today's soccer rewards collective work over individual talent.

The key, as Valls points out, will be to keep unity, excitement, and trust in the project, but without losing sight of the fact that the main challenge remains institutional. The Valencia fanbase, between hope and skepticism, is once again dreaming of European nights at Mestalla, hoping that this time the board will rise to the challenge.