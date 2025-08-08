The names of the 6 Women's Barça players who are in the running for the Ballon d'Or

The 2025 Ballon d'Or gala is already gearing up and has made one thing clear: FC Barcelona Femení dominate the international scene. The prestigious French magazine L'Équipe has published the list of the 30 candidates for the most important award in women's soccer… and no fewer than six Barça players are among those selected.

This figure is impressive not only because of its size, but also because of the quality, consistency, and specific impact these footballers have had on the recent history of European soccer. Below, we review who these six stars are who could be crowned next September 22 in Paris.

Aitana Bonmatí: in search of the golden treble

She is, without a doubt, the big favorite. Aitana Bonmatí already won the Ballon d'Or in 2023 and 2024, and in 2025 she could achieve an unprecedented feat: three consecutive trophies. The Catalan midfielder has been a key piece in a Barça side that once again dominated the Spanish league and reached the Champions League final once more.

With her vision of the game, absolute control of the tempo, and an increasingly established leadership ability, Aitana is the face of total soccer. Her candidacy is not only solid: it is proof that excellence knows no pause.

Alexia Putellas: the legend wants to reign again

After overcoming a long injury, Alexia Putellas has returned with hunger and character. Winner of the Ballon d'Or in 2021 and 2022, the player from Mollet del Vallès remains an icon not only for Barça, but for an entire generation.

This season she has regained her place in the starting eleven and has delivered truly leader-like performances. While Aitana has occupied the most recent media spotlights, Alexia still keeps a fan base that considers her the best Spanish player of all time.

Patri Guijarro is not usually the one who appears on every front page, but she is one of the team's most indispensable players. Her tactical intelligence, ability to recover the ball, and her sense in distributing make her a complete midfielder. This Ballon d'Or nomination is recognition of her consistent work.

Caroline Graham Hansen: dribbling and imbalance

The Norwegian Caroline Graham Hansen has once again been a nightmare for opposing defenses. Her dribbling ability, speed, and precision in crosses have been key in the decisive moments of the season. In addition, her chemistry with Aitana and Alexia in the attacking line has produced magical moments at the Johan Cruyff.

Arriving this season from Wolfsburg, the Polish Ewa Pajor has fit in perfectly at Barça. A natural goalscorer, powerful, intelligent in the box… Pajor has shown that she didn't come to be just another player. Her inclusion in the Ballon d'Or list confirms that her signing has been a resounding success.

Claudia Pina: pure talent from La Masia

We end the review with Claudia Pina, one of the most beloved players by the culé fans. Raised at La Masia, she has shown that homegrown talent can also shine at the highest level. Her growth has been spectacular, combining goals, assists, and surprising tactical maturity.

Being among the 30 best in the world is just the beginning of a career that promises a lot. With these six nominees, Barça once again shows that their women's section is not only competitive, but dominant. The 2025 Ballon d'Or gala will be a celebration… with a clear blaugrana color.