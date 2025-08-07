Big surprise at Barça: a starting player signs with the Saudi Arabian league

FC Barcelona could finalize a deal that has been carefully planned in recent weeks by the sporting management. With the urgent need to free up wage bill space and create room for financial fair play, the blaugrana executives are about to close a sale that will have repercussions both on the field and in the locker room.

The player involved is in advanced negotiations with Al-Nassr, one of the top teams in the Saudi Pro League. According to reports from specialized outlets such as those of Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano, and as confirmed by the newspaper SPORT, the deal is very close to being finalized.

An offer with incentives instead of a fixed transfer fee

Unlike other deals, the Saudi club hasn't put a fixed amount on the table for the footballer's transfer, but rather a formula with variable incentives tied to the player's performance. This approach, although less impactful in the short term, could be beneficial for Barça if the player adapts well to his new destination.

The departure makes sense from an accounting perspective: the footballer arrived in a free transfer in 2023, after his contract with his previous team ended. But his salary is among the highest in the squad and the club is open to his departure considering his age and short-term sporting prospects.

With this move, Hansi Flick would be left with four natural center-backs: Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Pau Cubarsí, and Eric Garcia. However, none of them are left-footed, which could pose a tactical challenge. On the recent preseason tour, the German coach has already tried alternative solutions, such as giving minutes to the young Jofre Torrents at left back or to Gerard Martín as an improvised center-back.

Interest from Saudi Arabia and the domino effect

The player's decision to listen to offers from Saudi Arabia hasn't been a coincidence. His new club is looking to replace Aymeric Laporte, who could also leave the Saudi league this summer. In this context, Barça's defender fits the profile, experience, and reliability.

Moreover, he wouldn't be the only figure linked to Barça that Al-Nassr wants to bring in: the name of Rafa Yuste, the club's current sporting vice president, is also being mentioned as a possible CEO of the Saudi team. From the player's camp, there is a sense of both financial motivation and a desire for a leading role in a new context.

A step back... or a profitable exit

The protagonist of this deal has played 46 matches in his last season, accumulating almost 4,000 min. (4,000 minutes) and winning three titles wearing the blaugrana jersey: LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. His second year at the club has undoubtedly been his best since his arrival, and there were even those who pointed to him as a possible team captain amid rumors about Ter Stegen's situation.

Despite this, the sporting management has been clear: one of the five center-backs had to leave. At first, there was speculation about Christensen, but in the end, it will be someone else who packs his bags. The club is seeking a balance between experience and youth in its defensive line, and this departure fits that plan.

He says goodbye with affection and professionalism

The player has already said goodbye to his teammates. His departure will allow Barça to register several of their new signings before the start of LaLiga. Although it is a significant sporting loss, the fans have received the news with understanding, recognizing the commitment shown during his two years at the club.

He has been an exemplary professional, loved by his teammates and the coaching staff. He leaves with his head held high, heading to Arab soccer, after leaving his mark in Camp Nou locker room. Yes, it's Iñigo Martínez.