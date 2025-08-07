Ana Pelayo congratulates Gavi (21) on his birthday: everyone says the same thing

The midfielder for FC Barcelona, Gavi, has celebrated his 21st birthday in grand style. Despite having gone through a difficult season due to an injury that kept him off the field for almost a year, the Seville native has come back strong during the preseason tour in Japan, standing out as one of the most remarkable players.

On August 5, the young player received thousands of birthday messages. From the club, his teammates in the locker room, and thousands of fans on social media, everyone wanted to wish him the best on this special day. But among all those congratulations, there was one that drew all the attention.

The most desired birthday wish: Ana Pelayo and her romantic message

The main star of the day was Ana Pelayo, Gavi's girlfriend.The Seville native, who graduated in criminology, has been present throughout Barça's tour in Japan and Korea, supporting her partner from the stands alongside the footballer's family.

Ana keeps a close relationship with Gavi's loved ones, such as his sister Aurora and her boyfriend, with whom she shares many moments. Although she usually keeps her personal life private, she didn't hesitate to make her birthday greeting public, posting three images that left all the footballer's followers speechless.

Unpublished photos and words from the heart

In the first image, they are seen walking away hand in hand, in an intimate and tender scene. The dedication that accompanies it says: "Happy birthday, my love." A simple yet deeply romantic gesture that didn't go unnoticed among the player's fans.

The second photo shows Gavi smiling directly at the camera, while Ana writes to him: "Love you, baby," which in Spanish translates as "Te quiero, bebé." The phrase, direct and affectionate, confirms the good harmony between the two.

The last image is a compilation of moments together: selfies during recent trips to Tanzania, photos in Korea and Japan during Barça's free time on tour, and other personal scenes that hadn't been seen until now. A small romantic album that has touched everyone.

Gavi's response and messages from his teammates

Gavi quickly shared Ana's posts in his own Instagram stories, grateful and visibly moved. He also reacted to the dozens of messages left by his teammates, such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Raphinha, and Lewandowski.

Each of them searched through their photo galleries to find endearing images with the birthday boy, from moments in training to goal celebrations. The youngest of the group, Lamine, posted a fun photo with Gavi, while Pedri chose a more emotional sequence that showed their great friendship.

The family was also present: Aurora's role

Another key figure in Gavi's life who didn't forget to congratulate him was his sister Aurora. Always present at Barça's matches, Aurora posted several photos with her brother, recalling childhood moments and more recent ones that make clear the strong bond between them.

The young woman has been an essential pillar in the player's recovery during his long injury, accompanying him through difficult times and supporting him at every step of his return to the field.

A triumphant return and a perfect birthday

The Asian tour has meant not only Gavi's football recovery but also an emotional celebration in every sense. After shining in several matches and showing that he is ready to be an undisputed starter again, the midfielder finishes the preseason with optimism, love, and plenty of energy.

Gavi returns to Barcelona with the smile of someone who knows the best is yet to come. A birthday he won't forget and a love story with Ana Pelayo that has already won over the hearts of the culés. Congratulations, Gavi!