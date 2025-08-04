U-turn at Women's Barça: Joan Laporta makes a decision

In summer, soccer is usually full of news and unexpected twists. This year, Women's Barça is experiencing one of those situations that nobody could've imagined just a few weeks ago. The atmosphere at Ciutat Esportiva feels different. The usual countdown to one of the most desired matches on the blaugrana calendar can't be heard. Many fans have been left wanting to experience a new edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy in its women's version.

The Euro Cup and the schedule halt the women's Joan Gamper for the first time in years

For the past four seasons, the women's version of the Gamper has been one of the main attractions of the summer in Barcelona. The event brought together players, fans, and club in a unique celebration before the start of Liga F. Barça had won every edition, consolidating their dominance. However, in 2025, the tournament won't take place, according to Esport3. This news has taken the culé fans by surprise.

The main reason has to do with the schedule. Many footballers have just returned after playing in the Euro Cup, a tournament in which the Spanish national team reached the final. Fatigue and the lack of time to prepare for the season have weighed on the board's decision. In addition, Liga F kicks off on August 31 (31 de agosto) and planning has been affected. The first league match will be at home, against Alhama, which leaves little room for extra events or major presentations.

| FCB

Joan Laporta and the sports department prioritize the team's preparation in a different preseason

The decision has been agreed upon by Joan Laporta and the sports department. The president has chosen to go for a different preseason, focused on physical recovery and international commitments. After the Copa Catalunya final against Badalona Women on August 16 (16 de agosto) in Peralada, the squad will travel to Mexico for two friendlies. There, they will first face a selection from the Mexican league on August 22 (22 de agosto) and then América, the club that just signed Bruna Vilamala.

This change in plans also responds to a reality: the blaugrana squad has barely had any rest. Many players are still dealing with the emotional aftermath of the Euro Cup and the demands of last season. The club prefers to avoid risks and arrive in top form for a season that will be extremely demanding both in Spain and in Europe.

The women's Joan Gamper, an event that leaves its mark despite its absence in 2025

The suspension of the women's Gamper doesn't erase the positive impact the tournament has had since its creation. It has been the stage for unforgettable moments, spectacular goals, and celebrations that have brought players even closer to the fans. This year, there's only one new face on the team, Laia Aleixandri, who returns with a blaugrana past and a strong desire to shine.

Despite everything, Women's Barça keeps their ambition intact. The club knows the focus is on titles, but also on continuing to grow off the field. There won't be a Joan Gamper in 2025, but there is renewed excitement and an international preseason that will serve to test their strength against top-level opponents.